Leeds United demands become clearer as EFL duo wait on transfer decision

Hull City are back in the mix to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, but they face competition to sign the youngster from Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Leeds are back in the Premier League and Gotts wasn’t involved in their matchday squad at Anfield on Saturday, with talk of a loan move developing over the last month.

However, nothing has materialised, with Alan Nixon confirming that both Hull and Huddersfield are in the mix to sign him over the weekend.

Today, further updates have emerged from the journalist, who has confirmed that wherever the midfielder is likely to play most will be the destination that Leeds choose.

Hull back in it. Depends who plays him most. https://t.co/Eb7cMv9iRk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 16, 2020

Gotts, 20, has only two senior appearances under his belt for the Elland Road side.

He started their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup, but further chances in the Championship didn’t emerge consistently.

Marcelo Bielsa turned to Gotts off the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in June, but further games during the run-in didn’t come as Leeds stormed to the title.

A return to only seven substitutes at the start of 2020/21 resulted in Gotts missing out on a place in the matchday squad against Liverpool.

The Verdict

It makes sense that Leeds are taking their time with Gotts’ future.

They need to ensure that Gotts gets games, which might end up swinging this in Hull’s favour.

In League One he’d be a top player, but in the Championship at Huddersfield, he might struggle to cement a place in the side.

