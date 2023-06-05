The transfer window is set to officially open in England next week, but it's what is happening off the pitch that appears to be more exciting right now.

Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United are all in the market to appoint new head coaches, and out of all of them you'd perhaps expect the Leeds job to be highly sought after the most because of the sheer size and potential of the club.

Leeds have been looking at a number of candidates to replace Allardyce if you believe reports, with one of those being Brendan Rodgers.

According to The Guardian, Rodgers is expected to be on the shortlist as he's admired by the United hierarchy, however whether or not he can be tempted by dropping into the Championship remains to be seen.

Leeds are expected to try though but a complication may have emerged thanks to another managerial appointment a number of miles away from Elland Road.

Brendan Rodgers wanted by Celtic

Rodgers isn't the only manager on Leeds United's shortlist, but if he is their first choice then things could be complicated by current developments in Scotland.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are on the verge of losing their manager, with Ange Postecoglou expected to take up the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur.

That means another vacancy is set to come up, and along with ex-Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, Rodgers is a man of interest to the Hoops, according to Sky Sports.

Rodgers of course is no stranger to Celtic, having managed the club between May 2016 and February 2019, winning the domestic treble twice with the club before moving on to Leicester City.

Should Brendan Rodgers choose Celtic or Leeds?

If both jobs are offered to Rodgers then it would be a difficult one for sure.

Both clubs are historically massive with passionate fanbases, but they are completely different challenges.

Rodgers may feel as though he has unfinished business in Scotland and with Ange Postecoglou leading Celtic to the treble this year, he could walk in and continue the Aussie's good work, whilst also once again managing in Europe.

Winning the Scottish Premiership though isn't necessarily a major challenge with a lack of competition, whereas taking Leeds back to the Premier League would be.

The Championship looks extremely competitive in 2023-24 and Leeds will likely have to sell some players to rebuild, so that could be enticing for Rodgers if he wants a real challenge and to get back to managing in the best league possible next season.