Serie A side Torino are said to be eying up a summer move for Leeds United centre back Pascal Struijk, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The reporter states that the Italian side’s sporting director Davide Vagnati is keen on a move for the Belgian, with the defender coming in as a replacement for the departing Alessandro Buongiorno, who is reportedly Napoli-bound.

The defender is just one of a number of United stars linked with a move away this summer, with rumours continuing to circulate about the future of Crysencio Summerville, as well as goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Struijk has made 113 league appearances for Leeds since making his debut back in December 2019, although his game time has been hampered by injuries during his time in Yorkshire.

Ever since he began to feature as a teenager for a Leeds side that won the Championship title back in the 19/20 campaign, Struijk has always offered an assured presence amid the backline for last season’s playoff finalists.

With 85 appearances for the side during their stint in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has demonstrated his class on a regular basis in the heart of defence, as he helped the Whites to a ninth-placed finish in the top flight in 2020/21.

Injuries have continued to take their toll on the former Ajax academy star though, with the centre back failing to feature in more than 30 games in any season since making his breakthrough.

That bad luck was exemplified once again last season, as a groin injury sustained on Boxing Day ruled the defender out for the remainder of the campaign, as Daniel Farke’s side let promotion slip through their grasp.

Pascal Struijk Leeds United Championship stats 23/24 Appearances 23 Starts 22 Goals 3 Tackles 31 Blocks 24 Source: FBRef

In total, Struijk made 23 league appearances in the past 12 months, as well as netting three goals over the course of the campaign, as he got on the scoresheet against Southampton, Ipswich Town and Preston North End.

The interest from the Serie A side could well tempt United this summer, with the club having to raise a reported £100 million to balance the books this summer, in the need to adhere to the Football League’s financial regulations.

With Archie Gray already departing the club for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Struijk isn’t the only United star being touted for a big move away from the club this summer.

As mentioned previously, Summerville [pictured] is a player attracting plenty of interest over the past few weeks, with Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea said to be eying up the Dutchman, as well as French giants PSG.

Star goalkeeper Meslier is also said to be wanted by Ligue 1 side Marseille this summer, with former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi now in charge of the south coast side.

Academy graduate Charlie Cresswell is also set to leave the club imminently, with a switch to Toulouse said to be back on the cards following talks breaking down last week.