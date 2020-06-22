Leeds United defender sends farewell message after Elland Road exit

Defender Matthew Downing has penned a farewell message on Twitter after it was announced he had left Leeds United to join National League North side Bradford Park Avenue earlier today.

The left-back has spent 15 years with the Elland Road outfit, having signed with the Whites as a five-year-old.

The 20-year-old developed through the Yorkshire club’s age-group sides but has never made an appearance for the first team.

Downing has been plagued with injury issues in recent years and is currently rehabilitating after suffering a broken leg.

Bradford Park Avenue confirmed the defender’s arrival today, with the National League North side having beaten out the competition to snap him up after his contract expired with Leeds.

Following the announcement of his Elland Road exit, the left-back took to Twitter to pen a farewell message to those involved with the Yorkshire club.

Been a crazy 15 years full of ups and downs, some great memories with some great people. Thanks to those @LUFC that have helped me to develop as a player and person. Can’t wait to get started ⚽️🏃🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/A7Dv3Zwqr5 — Matthew Downing (@MatthewDownin14) June 22, 2020

Leeds are second in the Championship as things stand and with a seven-point cushion over the play-offs, remain frontrunners for promotion despite their 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Verdict

We’ve seen a number of academy players progress into the first team under Marcelo Bielsa, including the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Leif Davis, but injuries have meant Downing’s chance with the senior side never came.

This move makes a lot of sense for the defender and should allow him a fresh start after he recovers from his current injury.

It is very unlikely to be a transfer that has any impact on Bielsa’s first-team side whatsoever, with Downing far down the pecking order at Elland Road.