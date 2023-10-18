Highlights Borussia Monchengladbach's chances of making Max Wober's loan move permanent depend on whether Leeds United are promoted to the Premier League.

Wober was loaned to Gladbach in the summer, following the Elland Road club's relegation from the top-flight last season.

The defender only joined Leeds back in January, signing a contract until the summer of 2027.

It seems as though Borussia Monchengladbach may be hoping that Leeds United do not win promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship this season.

That's after a report from German outlet Rheinische Post, via Sport Witness,claimed that the Bundesliga side making Max Wober's loan move from Elland Road permanent, depends on whether or not the Yorkshire club are back in the top-flight of English football next season.

How have things gone for Wober since he joined Leeds?

Wober only joined Leeds back in the 2023 January transfer window, with the centre back signing from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg for a reported £11million.

Following that move, Wober went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for Leeds during the second half of last season.

But despite some impressive performances, the 25-year-old was unable to prevent the club being relegated from the Premier League at the end of that campaign.

In the wake of that drop into the second-tier for the Elland Road club, Wober was one of a number of players to depart Leeds in the summer, with his particular move seeing him join 'Gladbach on a season-long loan.

Since then, the centre back has featured eight times for the German club, recently winning praise from their sporting director for his performances.

Now it seems that with Wober making a positive impression for Monchengladbach, those associated with the German club will be hoping Leeds are not back in the Premier League next season.

Could Wober join Monchengladnach permanently from Leeds?

According to this latest update, it appears as though Monchengladbach are already keen to look into the possibility of completing the signing of Wober on a permanent deal.

However, the chances of that happening look likely to depend on Leeds' own form over the remainder of the campaign.

It is thought that Monchengladbach will need the Whites - who are managed by the German side's former boss Daniel Farke - to miss out on promotion if they are to seal a long-term deal for Wober.

There are still around four years remaining on the centre back's contract with Leeds, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season, putting them in a strong position to respond to any offers for him.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Despite the departure of Wober and a number of others over the summer transfer window, Leeds have made a bright start to life back in the Championship this season.

The Whites have taken 19 points from 11 league games so far this season, meaning they sit nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Carrow Road to face another of Farke's former clubs, Norwich City.

Would it be a blow for Leeds to lose Wober permanently?

There is an argument that it would be something of a setback for Leeds if Wober was to depart the club long-term.

The Austrian did seem to be one of the club's more reliable options in defence in the second half of last season, and he also appears to have impressed in the Bundesliga.

As a result, he would seemingly be a useful option for Farke's side on the pitch if he was to return at the end of this season.

However, it seems the circumstances around his departure did not exactly go down all that well with a number of Leeds supporters, so their may be some at Elland Road who may not be too disappointed if he does exit the club on a longer term basis.