Leeds United dealt transfer blow in pursuit of Premier League striker

Liverpool are reportedly not willing to loan out young striker Rhian Brewster to Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window according to The Mirror.

The Whites are likely to be in the market for another striker, with Eddie Nketiah set to be recalled early from his loan spell at Elland Road.

The Arsenal youngster has only made one start in Leeds’ league campaign this term, which has reportedly prompted Arsenal to recall Nketiah.

But the latest report from The Mirror has revealed that Liverpool aren’t keen to send Brewster on loan to Marcelo Bielsa’s side over fears that he won’t get the game time he needs to further his development in senior football.

Swansea City are believed to be the frontrunners to strike a deal with Jurgen Klopp’s men in January, as they look to finish inside the top-six in the Championship this season.

Leeds are currently sat top of the second tier standings, and the Elland Road faithful will know that another striker will be needed to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in Bielsa’s squad.

The Athletic have recently reported that Southampton striker Che Adams is a possible loan target for Leeds, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Whites are next in action on New Year’s Day, when they take on West Brom in a top-of-the-table clash at The Hawthorns in a game which could go a long way in deciding who wins promotion back into the top-flight.

The Verdict:

This isn’t a surprise at all.

Nketiah hasn’t been getting anywhere near enough game time to further his development in senior football, and Liverpool are making a wise decision in not loaning Brewster to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He needs game time, and simply won’t be getting that if he’s occupying a spot on the substitutes bench for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

I think it’s only a matter of time before Swansea win the race to land his signature on loan.