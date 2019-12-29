Leeds United dealt potential blow in hunt for 24-y/o Rangers star

The January transfer window is almost upon us and for Leeds United it could be the ideal time to strengthen.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in a strong position in their attempts to secure promotion to the Premier League, but with plenty of games still to play they’ll be wary of clubs around them.

Strengthening in the transfer market could be a priority for Leeds, but it seems that one target may be straying out of reach.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Leeds United are plotting a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The 24-year-old only arrived at Ibrox over the summer and has established himself as one of Steven Gerrard’s star players.

Leeds were tipped as an option to give Kamara a route to the Premier League, but the latest reports have suggested a more direct route to the top flight.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Aston Villa are now entering the race for the midfielder as Dean Smith looks to avoid relegation.

If that’s the case, it is likely to mean that Leeds could be ruled out of the running with Financial Fair Play no doubt stopping them from competing with Villa if a bidding war was to materialise.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Glen Kamara is a real talent.

After learning his trade in the professional game with Dundee, he’s gone from strength to strength since linking up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Such is the trajectory of his career, you’d imagine that the next stop could be the English Premier League, and so for Leeds United it’s crucial that they secure promotion to be in the running for a player with the quality of the 24-year-old.