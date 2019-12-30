Leeds United dealt major transfer blow as Arsenal make decision on loan star

The January transfer window is a matter of days away and Leeds United could already have their work cut out.

According to reports from the Bristol Post, Arsenal are preparing to recall striker Eddie Nketiah from his loan deal at Elland Road.

The youngster has struggled to establish himself as a first team regular under Marcelo Bielsa with Patrick Bamford being his preferred option in attack.

Reports had suggested that a recall could be on the cards, but it seems that this possibility is now a likelihood.

The latest updates have suggested that Bristol City are closing in on a loan deal to take Nketiah to Ashton Gate for the rest of the season.

The Robins were one of the clubs linked with a move over the summer, and it seems that they’re likely to get their man at the second time of asking.

Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest are also thought to be keen, however it’s Lee Johnson’s side who lead the race.

The verdict

News of an imminent recall is a huge blow for Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are short on striking options as it is, with Patrick Bamford being the only natural choice to lead the line.

If Nketiah does leave, it means that the Yorkshire side will have their work cut out to find a replacement to provide competition in attack for the rest of the season.