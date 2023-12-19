Highlights Leeds United's chances of signing Kerem Akturkoglu have been dealt a setback as Galatasaray's manager has told him he cannot leave in January.

Leeds United's chances of signing Galatsaray attacker Kerem Akturkoglu appear to have been dealt something of a setback.

That's after a report from Beyaz Gazete claimed that the Turkish club's manager, Okan Buruk, has told the 25-year-old he will not be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

Leeds in surprise link with Akturkoglu

It has been an impressive season so far for Akturkoglu, who has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 27 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

Kerem Akturkoglu Galatasaray record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 27 7 8 2022/23 38 10 14 2021/22 52 13 13 2020/21 29 6 3 As of 19th December 2023

That is something that appears to be attracting interest in the attacker from elsewhere. Despite the strained history between the two clubs, recent reports have claimed that Leeds are interested in a move for Akturkoglu come January.

It has also been suggested that Italian side Lazio are interested in a potential move for the Turkey international come the turn of the year.

Now however, it seems as though those two clubs have been hit with a blow to any hopes they had of securing such a signing in the next few weeks.

As things stand, Galatasaray currently sit second in the Turkish top-flight standings, level on points with league leaders Fenerbahce.

They are also set to compete in the Europa League, after finishing third in their Champions League group, and have been drawn to face Sparta Prague in the knockout play-offs of that competition.

According to this latest update, Galatsaray manager Okan Buruk has therefore informed Akturkoglu, and defender Sacha Boey, that they will not be allowed to leave in January.

That is apparently due to the fact that they are needed to help the club on those multiple fronts over the remainder of the campaign, before they are able to assess their options in the summer.

It is thought that the pair responded "positively" to that idea, suggesting Akturkoglu will not be pushing for a move next month.

There are still two-and-a-half years remaining on the attacker's contract with Galatsaray, securing his future with the Turkish giants until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means that the club are under no pressure to sell Akturkoglu in the January transfer window if they do not wish to do, as appears to be the case judging by these reports.

Galatsaray's Akturkoglu stance could be frustrating for Leeds

Following their relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, Leeds have had a strong Championship season so far, currently sitting third in the table.

However, they are still ten points adrift of the top two, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, meaning they are going to need an even better second half to the season if they are to claim automatic promotion.

The addition of Akturkoglu, who has been playing at the top level of European football in the Champions League this season, would therefore surely have helped the Whites to do that, giving them some significant extra attacking firepower.

Now though, this stance from Galatsaray suggests they will be unable to that deal, which may put pressure on those at Leeds United as they look to find other potential targets who can do a similarly useful job in the promotion race.