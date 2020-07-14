Leeds United dealt hugely concerning injury blow

Kalvin Phillips will miss the Championship run-in, with the Leeds United midfielder’s knee issue ending his season prematurely.

Leeds are going in search of a return to the Premier League in the coming three games, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side requiring four points to finally shake off the threat of Brentford.

However, they have been dealt a significant blow with regard to Phillips, with Bielsa confirming that the 24-year-old’s season is over due to a knee injury.

As per Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It is a problem in the knee and probably (he) is not going to be involved in the next three matches.”

Phillips has made 37 appearances for Leeds in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists for Bielsa’s men.

However, in Sunday’s win over Swansea City, Phillips was in visible pain during the second-half and had his left knee heavily strapped.

Pablo Hernandez popped up with the winning goal despite Leeds carrying Phillips throughout the second-half, but he will now miss the important remaining three fixtures as Leeds look to take four points off Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic.

Ben White is the obvious replacement to step up into the midfield position, with Gaetano Berardi likely to come into the defence alongside Liam Cooper.

The Verdict

This is a mammoth blow for Leeds, who are not over the line just yet.

Phillips is a crucial part of Bielsa’s squad and when he plays, he makes such a difference.

Of course, White is a suitable replacement, but it means a reshuffle, which isn’t ideal at this stage.

This adds the pressure back onto Leeds at a time when things were slowly easing.

