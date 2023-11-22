Highlights Georginio Rutter has become a key player for Leeds United under Daniel Farke's management, showcasing his technical skills and creativity.

Rutter has created 15 big chances this season, the most in the league, and ranks fifth in key passes per game.

Rutter's absence due to an abdominal strain would be a blow to Leeds, as his unpredictable and well-rounded attacking threat opens up scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Georginio Rutter has become a key player for Daniel Farke at Leeds United but is a "major doubt" for Friday's game against Rotherham United, according to the Leeds boss.

He did not have a successful time of things in his first half season with the club following a club-record move in January, but has since exploded into life under Farke's management.

The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games last season after joining from Hoffenheim. That assist came during the final game of the season against Spurs, giving Leeds fans a glimpse into what the Frenchman is capable of.

The forward started in just three games for the Whites but came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported £36 million including add-ons, as per Sky Sports.

How has Rutter performed since?

Since then, he has become the club's main centre-forward, facilitating other players in Leeds' attacking line, such as: Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, and Dan James - who have all outscored Rutter. Last season, he was not the type of striker needed for Jesse Marsch and co.

Leeds needed someone with more of a back-to-goal presence to hold the ball up as a focal point centre-forward. Rutter's skill-set is far more technical based than that, and he needs the freedom to roam around the front line to impact games where he wants and drag opponents around out of position.

He has been handed that freedom this season, and is a creative forward rather than a natural goalscorer, who is capable of fashioning chances for his teammates or himself with ease. Farke has recognised that the technical qualities he possesses are evident, even if he wasn't the right fit last season for Leeds' needs.

According to Sofascore, Rutter has created 15 big chances so far this season, which is no fewer than eight more than the next best - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and his Leeds teammate Crysencio Summerville. His 2.6 key passes per game rank him as the fifth-best in the league, whilst his xA (expected assists) figure is 5.06 - and is again the best in the league.

He has only scored three times and is joint-fourth for big chances missed so far, but his five assists and work for the side in a creative aspect are undeniable. His improvement in dropping down a league into the second tier has been huge and has made him a key player for Farke.

What's the latest with Rutter ahead of the Rotherham clash?

Rutter is a major doubt for the game on Friday, with Farke explaining that he could miss the clash with an abdominal strain. Rutter hasn't been training and will have a fitness test tomorrow before the game.

However, Patrick Bamford is likely to take his place up front in his absence, with Farke giving him his vote of confidence.

How big of a blow is it to Leeds if Rutter is out?

He's a nightmare to defend against, and is someone the opposition need to be aware of all game. Rutter is also incredibly two-footed, which allows him to dribble or pass off either foot with ease. It keeps defenders guessing as to what direction he is going to take next. That unpredictability is crucial for Farke.

He has masterful tight control matched with fantastic acceleration over a few yards, even if his top speed is not as fast as the quickest players in the league. That, combined with great awareness, agility, and an eye for a pass makes him one of the most well-rounded forward threats in the league.

He's one of the most exciting players and biggest assets Leeds have this season and his role in the team opens up doors for other players to score, which will be a huge miss, given that sort of creative profile is not Bamford's game at all.