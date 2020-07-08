Leeds United dealt frustrating transfer blow in pursuit of Celtic star

Celtic are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement to tie down Odsonne Edouard to a new deal according to Football Insider.

The forward was hugely impressive during the 2019/20 campaign, as the Bhoys secured yet another league title ahead of arch rivals Rangers.

Edouard has scored 27 goals in 45 appearances for Celtic this term, and it appears as though his strong performances in front of goal haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Mirror have previously reported that Championship league-leaders Leeds United were interested in a deal to sign Edouard if they won promotion into the Premier League this season.

The Whites are currently sat top of the second tier standings with five matches remaining in their season, as they target a long-awaited return to the top-flight under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

But this latest report from Football Insider has revealed that Celtic are growing confident that they can strike an agreement on a new deal for the in-form striker.

Leeds will be hoping they can strengthen their grip on top spot in the Championship with a positive result on Thursday, when they take on relegation-threatened Stoke City at Elland Road.

The Verdict:

This will be frustrating news for Leeds United.

Edouard has been brilliant during the 2019/20 season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

He’d be more than good enough to make the step up to the Premier League, and Celtic will do very well to keep him at the club heading into next year’s league campaign.

The Celtic supporters will be delighted by this update though.