Leeds United dealt frustrating transfer blow in pursuit of 23-goal forward

Leeds United’s chances of signing Gent striker Jonathan David have been hit with a frustrating blow, with it being claimed that the forward is keen on a move to Lille.

It has previously been claimed by talkSPORT that the Whites are keen to strike a deal to sign the 20-year-old, that has been in impressive form during the 2019/20 season.

David scored 23 goals in 40 appearances for Gent, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed heading into the summer transfer window.

But it is also claimed by HLN (via Sports Witness) that Lille are interested in signing David, but Gent are reportedly frustrated by the French club going behind their back in turning David’s head, with the forward keen on a move to Lille.

The report also claims that Marcelo Bielsa’s interest in signing David is ‘concrete’, but there remains uncertainty over whether the striker is keen on a move to Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

Leeds will be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, after they won a long-awaited promotion back from the Championship under Bielsa’s guidance.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, and will be eager to strengthen their squad ahead of next term in the top-flight.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate Leeds United quiz?

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict:

This seems as though it’ll be a transfer saga that goes right to the wire.

David is clearly a player that is wanted by Leeds, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to their team ahead of the 2020/21 season in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa certainly needs to add a striker to his squad, as having Patrick Bamford as the only recognised senior option in attack simply won’t be enough.

Gent are clearly frustrated by Lille’s actions, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Leeds push ahead in their pursuit to sign David after this development.