Leeds United dealt frustrating transfer blow as European side enter the race to sign defender

Leeds United have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of Legia Warsaw’s Michal Karbownik, with Italian giants Napoli reportedly in talks with the defender according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

It had previously been claimed that Manchester City were interested in signing Karbownik, with Pep Guardiola’s side then looking to loan him to Leeds United.

A move to Elland Road could have been a tempting proposition for Karbownik as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men currently sat top of the Championship table with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Leeds have been the team to beat this term, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

The Whites are currently seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, so the Elland Road faithful could be forgiven for having one eye on potential life in the top-flight next season.

Karbownik has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Legia Warsaw first-team at the age of 19, and seemingly has a bright future ahead of him with the likes of Manchester City interested in landing his signature in the summer.

The Verdict:

This will be frustrating for Leeds.

Karbownik is clearly a player that has a bright future ahead of him, and Leeds would have been hoping to strike an agreement with Manchester City after they signed him.

But with Napoli holding talks with the Polish defender, Leeds will know that they face a real battle to sign him on loan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Manchester City are going to step up their interest in signing Karbownik now, as Napoli seem to have moved ahead of them in the race to land his signature.