Highlights Leeds United face injury concerns with Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton ahead of their match against Sunderland.

Byram is likely to miss the midweek game and subsequent match against Coventry City due to a hamstring problem.

Leeds may need to address their full-back area in the January transfer window to ensure long-term stability in the position.

Two of the Championship's heavyweight clubs are set to face off at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland host Leeds United on Tuesday night, but the Whites will be without two first-team players having been dealt a fresh injury blow.

Leeds head into the game in fantastic form, with nine wins and a draw in their last 11 league games but head to Sunderland with fresh concerns to Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton.

Both sides will go into the contest fancying their chances after respective victories in two 12.30 kick-offs on Saturday, with Sunderland beginning life after Tony Mowbray with an impressive 2-1 home victory against West Bromwich Albion.

Daniel Farke's outfit saw off Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park to keep pace with the top two in the race for automatic promotion. While Leeds continued their relentless form in a bid to close the gap on the top two in Lancashire, Farke was able to provide an update on Sam Byram, who was substituted with 20 minutes to go.

He sustained a hamstring problem which he confirmed would likely see him miss the midweek trip to the Black Cats and subsequent game at Elland Road against Coventry City.

He spoke in his post-match press conference after the Blackburn clash and said: "After a long stretch of his (Byram’s) legs, it was something in his hamstring and an injury concern. We will have to assess him, he could be out for this week and coming games."

"I hope it’s not too bad, as he has been massive for us. We had to play Djed Spence out of his position for the first time as a left-back."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Sunderland game, Farke outlined the latest on Byram, who is set to miss a chunk of the festive fixtures for the remainder of this month. He said: "Like always, when it's such a quick turnaround, we'll make some late decisions.

"I can confirm that Sam Byram is definitely out for this game with a hamstring strain.

"First diagnosis is that he will be out for about three weeks. Realistically, we expect him to be available for the New Year."

That wasn't Leeds' is only concern, with another issue also in the full-back roles. He added: "Also, bad news with Jamie Shackleton. He's got a glute injury.

"He's also not available tomorrow. We'll assess him.

"It's a bit surprising because he trained normally yesterday, but after he trained he felt a little bit [of pain] in his glute."

Leeds United's left-back problem

Farke explained that they have worked with other options through the week so far. He continued:

"We have a few other options. I trust my whole group and if one player is not available - it’s always a chance for a different player to shine.

"This is a typical situation for the Championship. Sometimes you have, for one position, three players available and you have a tough decision to make.

"Also, sometimes all two or three natural left-backs are not available and you have to go for a different option.

"I’m used to it. I would like to have Sam, and Junior [Firpo] and Jamie available but we just have to adapt.

"I’m fully convinced whoever I pick will fulfill my wishes."

Leeds' full-back conundrum in January

Ideally, the club will make an addition in January at left-back, as neither Byram or Firpo can be relied upon to remain fully fit for an entire campaign.

Leeds have quality in most areas, so recruiting heavily in the winter window is not necessarily needed, but some smart additions in one or two areas would be the sensible decision for the run-in.

Leeds have been fortunate that Byram's fitness has held up so far, but the recent blow highlights the need to address the full-back area in the New Year.