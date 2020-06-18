Leeds United dealt another irritating injury blow ahead of Cardiff City trip

Pablo Hernandez has picked up a minor injury and will miss Leeds United’s trip to Cardiff City this weekend.

Leeds travel to Cardiff on Sunday after a postponement of well over three months, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be tasked with picking up the points in Wales without their playmaker.

It has been revealed by Phil Hay that Hernandez has a minor issue, which will rule the 35-year-old out of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff.

However, there isn’t concern about Hernandez’s involvement for the remainder of the season and on the back of this minor issue, the Spaniard will return to full training ahead of Leeds’ clash with Fulham on June 27th.

Hernandez has scored six goals and registered six assists this season for Leeds and, prior to the EFL’s postponement, was finding some of his best form.

He joins Jean-Kevin Augustin in the treatment room, with the 23-year-old out of action with a hamstring injury, whilst Adam Forshaw remains absent.

Leeds restart the season top of the table, but by the time they take to the field at Cardiff they could be second, with West Brom in action on Saturday against Birmingham City.

Marcelo Bielsa back with his weekly press conference earlier. Injury news is that Pablo Hernandez is out of the Cardiff game. Minor issue but will be back to full training in the lead-up to the Fulham game. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 18, 2020

The Verdict

This is an irritating blow for a Leeds side who are looking to hit the ground running after a long postponement.

Hernandez is the talisman of this Leeds side and he pulls the strings when in-behind the strikers.

However, his setback doesn’t sound a serious one and if Leeds can get get through Cardiff without him, they will be confident of improving when Hernandez can return ahead of the clash with Fulham.

