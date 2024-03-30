Highlights Leeds United's signing of Ouasim Bouy symbolizes the club's risky transfer choices during their time away from the Premier League.

Despite his potential, Bouy failed to make an impact at Elland Road and was eventually released without playing a competitive game for the club.

Bouy's career trajectory, from touted prospect to wasted talent, showcases the unpredictable nature of football transfers and player development.

Many players have walked through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with signings coming from both ends of the spectrum for Leeds United with both the weird and the wonderful, including one of the strangest of all: Ouasim Bouy.

The Whites have seen a number of questionable names join since their Premier League demise in 2004, and Victor Orta’s tenure has thrown up some very strange transfers, both in and out of the club in recent years.

Despite that, Marcelo Bielsa also had one of the strongest squads in the Championship during his two seasons in the second tier, which proved to be beneficial as the club secured secure promotion to the Premier League in his second campaign.

However, while some of those stars made history in West Yorkshire, one man was the ultimate-forgotten star of that era.

Ouasim Bouy's Leeds United career

Having not made an appearance for the Old Lady, Bouy arrived at Elland Road in 2017 under new manager Thomas Christiansen but failed to make any impact on the first-team and was then pushed further and further out of the club, culminating in Marcelo Bielsa deeming that he had no future with the first-team.

The Leeds outcast reportedly rejected a mutual termination of his contract in the summer of 2019 with just a year left on his deal, which is made even more strange following The Athletic's reveal not long after. Phil Hay revealed the Dutchman had fallen out of love with football and that he was never going to get a chance under Bielsa.

Leeds had been in the wilderness for some time when relegated from the Premier League and dealing with a 16-year-long exile was always going to see some risks taken, as well as some obscure players signed, but Bouy perhaps best sums up that period away when he signed for the club in August 2017, arriving on a four-year deal on a free transfer from Juventus after being released by Italian giants Juventus.

He spent two seasons away on loans at the likes of Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle but would hardly train with Leeds after those moves, instead earning a hefty wage to do very little in West Yorkshire. Bouy's transfer epitomises the word strange, and was one of the club's biggest failures in that period.

Clearly, Bouy is a talented footballer, given the pedigree of the clubs he has been at in the likes of Juventus, Ajax, Palermo, and Hamburg; but he seemed to be completely disenchanted with the game, and certainly with Leeds at least.

He had once been tipped as one of the hottest prospects on the continent, and the former Ajax youngster was expected to really kick on after moving to Elland Road, but that simply never materialised.

Ouasim Bouy's Leeds career per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 2017-2021 0 0 0 Cultural Leonesa (loan) 2017-2018 4 0 0 PEC Zwolle (loan) 2018-2019 23 1 0

Ouasim Bouy's post-Leeds career

Bouy was a failed investment, to put things lightly, and it was certainly made clear that his days in West Yorkshire could be numbered from an early stage.

On 27 May 2021, Bouy was released by the Whites, having failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club.

He goes down as one of the most baffling signings that Leeds have made in their time under their former sporting director, who notoriously had an extremely hit-and-miss record for the club, which could easily sway from one to the other for every signing.

The 30-year-old has spent most of his time with Al Kharaitiyat SC in the Qatari Stars League since leaving Leeds but has made very few career appearances despite his age, and ended up a waste of talent, all things considered.

He was also a waste of wages for Leeds, when, during his last two years, he sat around collecting his salary instead of heading out on loan, which was simply just money down the drain for the club.