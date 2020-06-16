Leeds United deal for defender seemingly off as report offers Victor Orta update

No talks have been held by Leeds United Director of Football, Victor Orta, over a deal to sign wantaway Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala.

Leeds have consistently been linked with the 29-year-old over recent days, with Football Insider claiming yesterday that talks were underway over a potential deal for Ayala, who has played his last game for Boro.

However, Leeds Live have moved to squash that speculation, confirming that Orta, who deals with all Leeds’ ins and outs, hasn’t held talks about reuniting with Ayala, who he crossed paths with at Middlesbrough before moving to Elland Road in 2017.

Ayala has been on the books with Boro since 2013 and has made over 200 appearances for the Teessiders, including in the Premier League.

However, his contract is running down and he will move on as a free agent this summer.

Jonathan Woodgate has been dealt the blow of Ayala refusing to play in the remaining nine games of the Championship season, which spill beyond the defender’s current deal due to the three-month postponement.

For Leeds, whilst it doesn’t seem Ayala will be joining them, Marcelo Bielsa is facing a key summer in terms of recruiting a new centre-back, with Ben White and Gaetano Berardi not destined to be around heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

The talk of the deal for Ayala at Leeds never felt right when you broke it down.

He’s not in the same league as Ben White, who Leeds might have to replace, whilst Ayala might be reluctant to come in and replace Gaetano Berardi as the third choice.

Ayala will get a good move and it is likely he already has one lined up given his reluctance to play again for Boro.

That destination doesn’t look like it will be Leeds.

