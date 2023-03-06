Leeds United deal Burnley an initial blow in Rangers transfer pursuit

Leeds United have made an approach to sign Rangers star Ryan Kent, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

This comes after a previous report from Football Insider revealed that current Championship leaders Burnley are considering a move for the 26-year-old.

Kent is set to see his contract at Ibrox expire in the summer and it is Leeds and Burnley who have shown some early interest in the former Liverpool academy graduate.

The winger has long been an important source of goals, creativity and attacking threat north of the border, providing 19 assists in all competitions last time out and is on eight this season.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Kent is able to discuss pre-contract arrangement deals with Leeds and Burnley, with this update suggesting that the Whites have made the first move.

The verdict

The winger has been unplayable at times during his stint with Rangers and a Premier League move, assuming Leeds remain in the division and Burnley go on to win promotion, will be deserved when considering his ability and potential for continued development.

When looking into his contract situation, it would be no surprise if there are several clubs looking into his situation and prepared to take a punt on the 26-year-old.

A player who will drive at defenders and cause problems with his technical ability and relentlessness, you would think he’d be a strong addition at both clubs, especially on a cheap deal.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out, with the power seemingly in Kent’s hands when deciding upon his future.