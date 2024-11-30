Pundit David Norris believes Max Wober's potential January departure from Leeds United could lead to a catastrophe for the Elland Road outfit.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Norris spoke about the possibility of Wober potentially leaving, with the club's lack depth in central defence in mind.

Looking at their current centre-back options, they have the talented Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

The pair could potentially be key in leading the Whites back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, with Rodon joining from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season.

Wober is also an option, after staying in West Yorkshire this term despite spending last season out on loan.

And Ethan Ampadu can also step up to the plate when fit, but he has been used in central midfield this season and could potentially be utilised there again when he returns from his knee ligament injury.

It's fair to say that summer signing Ao Tanaka has been exceptional and AFC Bournemouth loan man Joe Rothwell has also done a good job in the middle of the park, but when Rodon and Struijk are available as centre-back options, it would be difficult to see Ampadu starting anywhere but central midfield.

The Welshman would be able to play in central defence though, which leaves them with four senior options, following the summer departures of Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell.

Diego Llorente also left in the summer - and Robin Koch is no longer an option following his permanent switch to Frankfurt.

David Norris issues Leeds United warning on Max Wober

With all of these departures in mind and their current options, they don't have too many centre-back options, and Ampadu's injury reinforces the need to have as much depth as possible in all positions.

Norris believes it could lead to a catastrophe if Wober is allowed to leave in January, considering they don't have many options there.

He told MOT Leeds News: "They’ve got to keep him. There’s not enough cover – an injury or two and it’s a catastrophe at the back, so he needs to stay.

"I can’t see him going in January, even if he wanted to. Leeds need to keep the cover they have."

Max Wober's situation needs to change at Leeds United

Wober hasn't won anywhere near enough game time this season for his liking.

Unless his situation changes in the short term, he would be entitled to try and push for a move away from Elland Road.

If he had won more game time, there probably wouldn't be many questions regarding his future in West Yorkshire.

But the fact his involvement has been so limited suggests that a January move could be on the horizon for him.

Max Wober's game time at Leeds United (2024/25 season) (All competitions) Appearances 3 Starts 1 (Figures correct as of November 30th, 2024)

If he does leave though, someone else will need to be signed to replace him, and Norris is right to warn about Leeds' lack of depth in the centre-back department.

They could end up being punished for this lack of depth in their quest for promotion.