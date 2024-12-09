David Norris believes his former club Leeds United should not be looking to cash in on Red Bull Salzburg target Max Wober during the January transfer window.

He made these comments to MOT Leeds News, after seeing the defender score his first goal for the club on Saturday afternoon against Derby County.

Wober joined the Whites during the January transfer window back in 2023, making 16 league appearances during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, but failing to keep his current team afloat in the Premier League.

He was one of a number of Leeds players who left the club on loan during the summer window last year, making the temporary move to Borussia Mönchengladbach and becoming an important player there, making 25 league appearances and 27 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

However, Wober didn't end up sealing a permanent move to Germany and remained in West Yorkshire beyond the end of the previous window.

Unfortunately for him, his game time at Elland Road has been limited this season, due to others being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Max Wober's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United Competition Appearances Starts Championship 3 0 EFL Cup 1 1 (Correct figures as of December 9th, 2024)

But he was able to enjoy a positive moment on Saturday, coming on for Junior Firpo early on and getting himself on the scoresheet against Paul Warne's men just before the interval. He will be hoping to build on this against Middlesbrough in midweek if he gets a chance.

David Norris makes Leeds United plea involving Max Wober

Even though Wober has failed to win much game time this term, Norris believes it wouldn't benefit the West Yorkshire side to cash in on him when the January transfer window comes around.

He told MOT Leeds News: "It’s a real boost to have him back.

"They’ll have to boost the squad in January, so getting rid of him wouldn’t necessarily be the best idea.

"Maybe in the longer term, they might look for a move for him and to recoup a fee on him, but he’s becoming an important player."

Unsurprisingly, because of his lack of game time this season, the Austrian has been linked with a move away from Elland Road ahead of the January window.

Red Bull Salzburg are one side believed to be interested in him, but it remains to be seen whether he will end up returning to his home nation and his former club.

Daniel Farke should look to retain Max Wober at Leeds United

Leeds haven't used Wober that much this season.

But he is an option in an area where the Whites don't have a huge number of options.

The likes of Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have all departed the club in recent years and though the Whites have some decent-quality players in central defence, they don't have a huge amount of depth.

Ethan Ampadu could be a good player to have in central midfield when he makes his return.

And if he mainly plays in the middle of the park, adding another central defender in January could be important, so keeping Wober would be a good idea if the Whites don't want to give themselves more work to do in this area.