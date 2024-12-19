David Norris doesn't believe his former side Leeds United will lose any of their key players during the January transfer window, including Dan James and Willy Gnonto.

Norris made this prediction to MOT Leeds News, at a time when the winter window is fast approaching.

The Whites cashed in on quite a few of their key players during the summer, with Archie Gray becoming their first high-profile sale of the previous window.

Glen Kamara followed him out of the exit door, with the Finland international securing a move to Rennes.

And key attackers Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter sealed moves to West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Thankfully for the Whites, this hasn't hit them too hard, with their recruitment during the summer allowing them to retain their tag of promotion challengers.

Daniel Farke's side will be keen to avoid the play-offs after suffering heartbreak in May's final against Southampton - and retaining their key players could be key for them in their promotion quest.

David Norris makes Willy Gnonto and Dan James prediction

Gnonto and James are two key players for the Whites - and they could make all the difference this term - considering how good the pair have been since their team's return to the Championship.

Willy Gnonto and Dan James' 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Player Appearances Goals Assists Willy Gnonto 22 4 5 Dan James 15 4 2

Norris believes neither winger will end up leaving Elland Road during the upcoming window, telling MOT Leeds News: "To be honest, I don’t think anyone goes. Not of the regular players anyway.

"Leeds have a massive chance to get promoted and they cannot afford to lose anyone now. To lose another two or three would be crushing whenever it happens, but in January would be awful.

"I don’t think they need to sell, and I think their league position means the players are happy enough there.

"The likes of Gnonto, James, players like that will garner interest – but it’s very unlikely anything happens in January."

Leeds United's squad must stick together

Leeds have a good chance of winning promotion at the end of this term.

And with this in mind, it probably wouldn't make sense for any key players to depart in January.

The 49ers must play their part and take a tough stance on players though.

In terms of Gnonto, he will want as much playing time in the coming years as possible and if he stays put, he could win promotion and play plenty of football in the top flight.

James will feel the same way, and with the Welshman currently thriving at Elland Road, he shouldn't be considering a move away.