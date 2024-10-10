There were plenty of question marks regarding Darko Gyabi’s return to Plymouth Argyle from Leeds United this summer, but recent signs are proving the move to be a win for all involved.

Having spent the second half of last season at Home Park, the Greens were keen to recapture the former Manchester City man after his previous stint in Devon had been curtailed due to injury.

His ten appearances in the previous campaign were obviously enough for Argyle to see something in the player, with Plymouth Live reporting that the club had been rebuffed in their approach to make a deal for the player permanent over the summer.

That shows that Leeds obviously rate the midfielder highly, and his recent transformation under Wayne Rooney will be music to the ears of those at Elland Road right now, with the 20-year-old having a major impact during his time at Home Park.

Darko Gyabi flourishes in Plymouth Argyle role

Having previously played at Home Park under the ill-fated regime of Ian Foster, this summer’s arrival marked a new dawn for Gyabi, who has found his feet in green under the management of Rooney.

Having struggled in the early parts of the season, there were debates over whether the Leeds loanee was up to standard in the middle of the park, with the opening day 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday doing nothing for his reputation.

But after starting the season with more defensive responsibilities, the England youth international has thrived in a role with more freedom in the engine room, with Adam Randell picking up the pieces behind him, as he contributes to the press higher up.

Not only that, but the young star has visibly grown in confidence over recent weeks, with eye-catching performances in wins over Sunderland, Luton Town, and Blackburn Rovers at Home Park.

Whether it is his intensity out of possession or ability to lose a marker and stretch play, it has only taken a handful of games for the midfielder to be transformed in his new role in green, with both team and player benefiting from his contributions.

From being derided for his early season performances, to starting to dictate games in the engine room with his power and dynamism, it has been quite the turnaround, with his match-defining contribution against Luton Town summing up his newfound courage in possession.

Darko Gyabi 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Assists 1 Pass completion % 84.9% Shot-creating actions 20 Blocks 11

With Argyle up against it, Gyabi picked up the ball on the edge of his own area, before marauding the length of the pitch to set up Ibrahim Cissoko for his side’s second of the game and setting his side up for a second straight victory in front of their own fans.

There is an argument to say that a month previously he wouldn't have had the confidence to make that run, and would inevitably have been dispossessed before reaching the opposition’s penalty area, but this is a different Gyabi we are dealing with right now, and for that Rooney deserves immense credit for bringing the best out of the midfielder.

Leeds United will be loving Darko Gyabi developments at Home Park

With Randell behind him mopping up any loose balls, and Rami Al Hajj producing the magic up top, Gyabi has been given more licence in the middle of the park of late and seems to be thriving as a result.

That will be a welcomed sight for Leeds United, who have allowed the young star to make the move to Home Park for the second successive season.

Having moved to Elland Road from Premier League champion Manchester City for £5 million back in the summer of 2022, the midfielder has played just nine minutes of football for the Whites so far, with his contract in Yorkshire expiring in the summer of 2026.

United’s promotion push may determine what the future will hold for the current Argyle loanee, with his performances proving he is more than capable of performing in the Championship, although the top flight seems just out of reach at this moment in time.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire side will be delighted with what they are seeing from their young midfielder down in Devon, with his recent performances outlining the sort of quality he possesses.

The news that Daniel Farke will not be recalling the midfielder despite injuries to Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu will delight those at Home Park for now, with their borrowed star turning into an important part of the Pilgrims’ game plan, given his recent performances.

With all parties benefitting from the current situation, Gyabi will be looking to impress for the rest of the season, as he repays the faith shown in him by Rooney with a number of outstanding displays.