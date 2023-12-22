Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke doesn't expect his side to be busy during the January transfer window.

Despite having a strong squad, Farke surely wouldn't mind some new signings.

Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell may suffer because Leeds may not make signings to replace them and may keep the duo instead.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he doesn't expect his side to be busy during the January transfer window, making this admission to Leeds Live.

The Whites have done reasonably well so far this season, with Farke's side currently sitting in third place.

They may have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening five league matches before the first international break.

But they have been superb since then - and have tried their best to keep up with Leicester City and Ipswich Town who have been brilliant so far this season.

The West Yorkshire side will have been expected to be at the top end of the division after being relegated from the Premier League at the end of last term.

But they lost quite a few key players, either permanently or on loan, and their takeover didn't exactly help them in their preparations for this season.

Despite this, some top-quality players did arrive at Elland Road before the September transfer deadline - and Farke will be delighted that he managed to add quite a few players to his squad.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

However, there has been plenty of speculation about potential exits and with these exit rumours in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Leeds have to dip into the transfer market to bring in some replacements.

Daniel Farke makes Leeds United transfer prediction

Despite the quality he already has in his squad, Farke surely wouldn't say no to some new additions in January. But he doesn't think he will be that busy next month.

He said: "My focus is just on the next four games. I have to talk so much about possible transfers, incomings and outgoings in the summer.

"We have a period now where we just want to concentrate on the next games and let's talk about all that other stuff in January because I can't avoid it and we'll discuss it in January anyway.

"I expect a pretty, pretty quiet January anyway, for us. Right now I'm just focused on the games."

Leeds United players who could be key losers from a quiet January transfer window

There are two players straight away that pop into your mind: Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell.

Gelhardt played regularly for Sunderland last term and if he isn't allowed to go out on loan again, he risks not fulfilling his potential which is a real shame considering how promising he is.

He may not have been hugely prolific for the Black Cats, but the fact he has developed into a first-team asset and coped in the Championship is encouraging.

Cresswell, like Gelhardt, hasn't played much this term but has already shown that he can play in the second tier.

If he isn't let go in January, he will probably spend much of the remainder of the season on the sidelines and that would be a real waste of his talent.