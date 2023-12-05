Highlights Leeds United's long-serving right-back Luke Ayling's future at the club is uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Ayling's recent decline in form and physical abilities have raised doubts about his role in the squad and his potential departure from the club.

Manager Daniel Farke has made the difficult decision to leave Ayling out of the squad, indicating that his time with the club may be coming to an end.

Leeds United and Daniel Farke are facing tough decisions in a number of areas over the next two windows, but one future that has become clearer is that of long-serving right-back Luke Ayling.

The Whites have five players on their books who are currently capable of operating at right-back: Ayling, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray, and new-boy Djed Spence from Spurs on loan.

All of whom are only under contract with the club until the end of the campaign. Spence is on a season-long loan, whereas Shackleton and Ayling have been part of the furniture at Elland Road for some time now and are set to leave in 2024 unless new terms are agreed.

Spence has returned to full training after recovering from a knee issue sustained in training after the game against Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the season, which was his first and only appearance for the club. He was an unused substitute in the win against Swansea in his first appearance in a matchday squad since gameweek five for Leeds.

The 23-year-old was also on the bench against Middlesbrough but was left amongst the subs, with midfielder Archie Gray continuing to impress at right-back for Farke currently.

Ayling's future was already one which has come under particular examination after Phil Hay of The Athletic reported recently that Farke will have the final say on whether new contracts are handed to the experienced trio of Ayling, Liam Cooper, and Stuart Dallas - all of whom are in the final year of their deals.

Who is Luke Ayling?

Ayling joined the club in 2016 from Bristol City for a small sum and has been a key player for the side for many years. The 32-year-old was signed by Garry Monk but has been vital to many of Leeds' squads in the last seven years, none more so than when he helped them gain promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

At that time, he was at the peak of his powers and played a key role in finishing ninth in the Premier League, too. However, his physical decline since has seen more frequent mistakes creep into his game, and this could perhaps be his last season at the club given his recent inconsistencies when asked to play a part.

Racking up 267 appearances so far, making him one of the most experienced players in the squad, Ayling is a hero amongst the fans. He has also been vice-captain, and often captain in Liam Cooper's place, for some time now; however, Ayling has struggled in the last couple of seasons to maintain the levels he previously hit.

Ayling has played 15 times for the club so far this season, starting nine of those, and eight of those starts also came as captain. However, the experienced full-back has been a substitute from the bench in recent games. He has looked lethargic, slow, and has struggled to recover defensively when caught too far forward due to a decline in his pace and athleticism.

Thus, his role in the pecking order has dropped, and it's difficult to see how he gets back in with any kind of regularity once Spence comes back in for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Luke Ayling's career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Yeovil Town 185 3 12 Bristol City 95 4 5 Leeds United* 267 11 21

What's Farke said?

It appears his time with the club is up now, with Farke revealing in recent press conferences that the decision to leave him out was a difficult one. Ayling has not been involved at all with the likes of Spence and Shackleton coming back to make the match day squad.

His omission from the bench and starting lineup is particularly pertinent when considering the Whites can have a nine-man bench. A lot has changed for Ayling in a short space of time in a long Leeds career to date.

Following the Swansea and Middlesbrough games at Elland Road this week, Farke added further to the situation, confirming he had held honest talks with Ayling recently.

It's unclear if a January move is likely, but a player of his reputation and calibre throughout his career, with a huge number of appearances too, is unlikely to be content with the current situation in West Yorkshire.