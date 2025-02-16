This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Farke will soon have to make a decision on Pascal Struijk starting games again, with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu currently shifting around in his absence for Leeds United.

The Whites face Sunderland this Monday, meaning they have the chance to create a large gap to their rivals with a win. Away from home, Farke has opted for more security and solidity as Gruev has started over Joe Rothwell, but the German could still be minded to change his team.

That's despite a 14-game unbeaten run in the league, because Struijk's return is difficult to ignore, such was his form in the opening third of the campaign. Gruev put in a stellar performance to Coventry, though, with Watford also an impressive and classy display from the Bulgarian.

Leeds' captain, Ampadu, has been deployed at centre-back numerous times over the last two seasons, but many Leeds fans prefer him as a defensive midfielder, where he has only once started a game alongside the excellent Ao Tanaka this term.

Daniel Farke faces a Pascal Struijk selection problem ahead of Sunderland clash

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on this particular area of the pitch, and whether it is difficult to get Struijk back in the team alongside Joe Rodon, with the team's form and Gruev and Ampadu's stellar performances lately.

Ahead of the game with Sunderland, Struijk will be itching to return to the line-up. Kris believes that he is too crucial to leave out for much longer for Leeds, but if he is not at 100 per cent fitness, then the Dutchman cannot be risked from the start.

"As soon as Pascal Struijk is fully fit and up to top speed in terms of his match sharpness, there is no debate whatsoever to be had," Kris told FLW.

"He is one of the first names on the teamsheet; it’s as simple as that. Farke has said multiple times, and I think that his performance levels, compared with our other centre-back options as well, should prove it as well.

"Thankfully, though, we don’t have to really rush into that selection. That’s because, in the meantime, Ethan Ampadu has been doing a very solid job covering for him. That being said, when it is time for Struijk to come back in, it’s a decision that I don’t think needs much thought from Farke.

"It’s not even a question, really. It’s also a double boost because we get our best centre-back back in the line-up, but it also means we get our best defensive midfielder back into midfield. It’s where he is obviously better off too in Ampadu.

"But in terms of Sunderland, it’s hard to say whether Farke thinks that Struijk is ready to start and whether he is 100% fit and sharp for that game. But, if it is the case, then he obviously plays. If it isn’t the case, you just can’t risk injuring him again.

"Especially when knowing how detrimental it was to the run-in last season. We can’t risk that happening again."

Pascal Struijk's importance to Leeds United doesn't mean he should be risked at all costs

Having a deep enough squad to give Farke’s side options will almost certainly be vital for some games between now and the end of the season. That said, Struijk is too important to be sat on the bench for much longer.

It could be argued that he and Rodon are the best two central defenders in the league and the best pairing together as well. Having a player of the profile of one of Gruev or Ampadu remains important in midfield too, though.

The Whites need to be able to win the battle against some teams and Tanaka and Rothwell is not the optimal pair for that situation.

Leeds and Farke have a decision to make over Struijk on Monday, given the magnitude of the fixture against Sunderland and what is at stake.

Championship automatic promotion race (16/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 2 Leeds United 32 +47 69 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 32 +21 62

In the pre-match press conference, Farke said: “[Struijk] was struggling with back-to-back injuries over Christmas and in January. I was happy I could give him the first experience of 90 minutes in the cup against Millwall, but it was also clear I would not send him straight away three days later in the next game after he was out for so long.

“For that, it good that we don’t have to rush him and risk another long-term injury. For us, it a good situation due to the strength in the defensive role and the midfielders as well, we can afford not to rush Pascal back into the starting line-up. Quite often, that’s priceless.

“But we also need Pascal’s skills in defending and attacking set pieces.”