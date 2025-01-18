Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes his team may not need to move for another centre-back if Pascal Struijk is only out of action for three weeks.

He did, however, also tell Leeds Live that the Whites will keep their options open, not ruling out some potential additions at Elland Road before the deadline next month.

Struijk is set to spend at least a few weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury on Wednesday.

With the player suffering a hamstring problem, the club took no chances and decided to send him for a scan, which revealed that he will be out of action for a little while.

His injury could potentially rule out a move and keep him at Elland Road for the remainder of the campaign, but his injury isn't ideal for a team that doesn't have a huge amount of depth in central defence.

Ethan Ampadu's injury earlier in the season reinforced this, and even though they have Max Wober at their disposal, they look a little light in options at centre-back now.

And the temporary loss of Struijk is a big blow, considering he has been a key player for the Whites again this season.

Pascal Struijk's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 24 Average Sofascore rating 7.24 Goals 3 Passing accuracy (%) 91% Total duels won (%) 60% Clean sheets 13 (As of January 18th, 2025)

Daniel Farke claim after Leeds United suffer Pascal Struijk setback

Though the Whites are potentially prepared to move for players during this window, Farke believes he may not require another centre-back if Struijk is fit again in three weeks.

He told Leeds Live: "He is our vice captain and rock. We always score more goals when he is on the pitch. He is a very important player for us. It is a bit of a concern for myself.

"We will stay awake until the end of the window. If there is a big injury to one of our key players, we may be forced to react. We need to assess Pascal's injury. If it's just three weeks then we might not need to [bring in reinforcement]."

Leeds United should consider centre-back move

It's fair to say that the Whites aren't spoilt for choice with centre-back options this term.

Ampadu and Joe Rodon could be a good pairing to have for now - ahead of ties against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City - and Wober (pictured above) is also a good option when fit.

However, they could potentially benefit from adding another centre-back to their squad for the remainder of the season, and a loan deal could work out well for them.

Josuha Guilavogui can play there, but he's more of a midfielder and there are no guarantees that he will stay fit either, having only had a limited number of minutes on the pitch.

If an ideal backup centre-back becomes available, Leeds should definitely consider pursuing a move.