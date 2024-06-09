This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After failing to win promotion, Leeds United are preparing for another season of Championship football.

Daniel Farke's side fell at the final hurdle, losing 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, and whilst everybody at the club will still be hurting, Leeds have to be optimistic that they can win promotion next season.

Farke looks set to stay in charge at Elland Road, and the German faces a big summer as the club look set to face inevitable interest in key players like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray.

If the club are able to keep the aforementioned players, they'll be in a really strong position to win promotion, but Farke has been urged to make a simple change that could help results improve further.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke urged to make simple Georginio Rutter change

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit, Kris Smith, believes that Farke should make a change and start playing Georginio Rutter on the wing, instead of as a striker or an attacking midfielder.

The Frenchman was a standout player for Leeds last season, but Kris believes a simple switch could help get even more from the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Football League World, Kris said: “It’s been quite alarming this season that we’ve all seen it as fans that Farke has been bested tactically a number of times by who you’d consider as the better coaches in the division.

“For next term, I don’t really expect the standard of coaching and tactics to be at the same level. We’ve seen a number of coaches leave already and that stands Farke in good stead for me.

"Personally, a change I’d like to see is moving Georginio Rutter out to the wing, preferably to the right, as it’s just going to make his game far simpler, and he could focus far more on his strengths, which is beating his man one versus one.

“Rutter struggled a lot pressing without the ball, and playing with his back to goal. But moving him to the right-wing would mean he’s constantly facing his opponent when we get possession in transition, and it gives him a simpler job when we don’t have the ball.

“He’ll just have to watch his full-back and help out his own full-back."

Kris also believes that an addition to the coaching team could see Leeds become more of a goal threat, and one man in particular could reap the rewards.

He added: “As for coaching itself, I think Farke is absolutely crying out for a set piece coach to make use of Pascal Struijk.

"He could easily break double figures in goals if we actually had set piece routines and a good delivery behind him."

Simple changes could see Leeds win promotion next season

There's no doubt that, as it stands, Leeds are one of the favourites to win promotion next season, but a lot of that will depend on whether they're able to keep hold of their star players in the summer.

However, even if the likes of Crysencio Summerville were to depart, Leeds would still have a very strong squad, and should be confident of winning promotion.

The three relegated sides from the Premier League aren't perhaps as strong as the likes of Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were, and with both Leicester and Southampton not in the division, Daniel Farke's side must take advantage.

If Farke takes Kris' advice and shifts Georginio Rutter out to the wing, it could get even more out of him, and he may improve on his tally of six goals and 17 assists that he managed during the 2023/24 season.

Rutter actually failed to register a goal or assist from the middle of March onwards in the Championship, which suggests that a fresh start in a different position could add a new dimension to his game.

Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 Championship season (Regular season only) - Fotmob Appearances 45 Minutes played 3,759 Goals 6 Assists 17 Shots 122 Chances created 82 Touches in opposition box 262 Fouls won 113 Duels won 350

As for bringing in a set piece coach, Pascal Struijk scored five goals in 25 games across all competitions last season, which equates to 1 in 5 games, and shows that he's certainly a threat from set pieces.

With a designated set piece coach, this number could improve quite significantly, and simple changes like this could see Leeds score more goals, which will improve their chances of winning promotion.