Leeds United’s decision to sell Georginio Rutter in the summer of 2024 has left them with a lack of a creative No.10, which may be an issue in some games this season, and one that AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks could help to remedy.

Despite a solid start to the season, and creative players such as Willy Gnonto and new signing Largie Ramazani impressing on the wings, their style relies heavily on pace and direct running with space to run into. What Leeds are currently missing as a profile in their squad is a central attacking player who can unlock defences with intricate play and vision.

Rutter, even though he often frustrated with his inconsistency and his ability to overplay in tight spaces, had a knack for holding up the ball and linking play, offering more variety to Leeds' forward movements. His individual brilliance often unlocked doors for Leeds, but that match-winning ability from a central player is not as prevalent in the 2024/25 squad.

Under Daniel Farke, the system looks well-drilled and outstanding defensively, but a player capable of pulling the strings in the final third would elevate them even further. A signing of this nature in January could be the difference between a strong promotion push and absolutely cementing their place at the top.

With the squad already boasting depth in wide areas and a solid defensive unit, a creative central option could be the icing on the cake for a Leeds side with serious promotion ambitions. Finding someone who can feed strikers more consistently could be the missing piece and the difference in rounding off Farke’s project and squad.

Joe Rothwell was signed from Bournemouth in the summer, and is finding his feet well in the Leeds set up after a slow start, but could another loanee from the Cherries be the answer to Farke's problem?

David Brooks could be the answer for Leeds and Farke

There's no doubt that the Frenchman Rutter was one of Leeds' best players and one of the Championship's best creators, and that they would be worse off without him after failing to recruit an established specialist in the playmaker role. Leeds wanted to build around him and the club even entered talks to plead with Rutter to remain, but it was always likely to be the case that he would snub a contract offer with Leeds and sign for Brighton.

A true difference-maker and match-winner, Rutter often was for Farke. And, despite eyeing big-money deals with £13 million bids for the likes of Gus Hamer, and SC Freiburg's Roland Sallai also looked at after reportedly pushing hard to land the Hungarian in a £10 million deadline day deal, Leeds came up short in securing a similar profile of attacking midfielder.

In the meantime, Farke will be searching for the answer within his first-team squad. However, another creative player who thrives in the half-spaces and pockets, but one who is likely to be available for a loan or permanent transfer in January, is David Brooks. The Bournemouth attacker can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, much like Rutter, but is in need of a career move.

Brooks is out of favour under Andoni Iraola and seldom features at all, even if he is named amongst the substitutes. He is a player who brings a touch of class to any side he features for, whether out wide or in central areas. What makes him stand out is his playmaking ability, as he’s not just a traditional winger but someone who can drift into the half-spaces and dictate play.

Brooks has that knack of finding pockets of space where others might struggle, making him a constant threat in between the lines. His vision and ability to thread passes into dangerous areas make him an ideal creative outlet, especially for teams looking to break down deep-lying defences in a low-block, which has been Leeds' most consistent Achilles' heel for two seasons under Farke.

In addition to his technical quality, Brooks has a calmness on the ball that allows him to operate effectively under pressure, often linking midfield to attack with ease. His intelligence at finding space and the weight of his passing set him apart, making him a valuable asset for teams looking to add creativity in the final third.

With the January window fast approaching, many Championship clubs will be keeping a close eye on Brooks after falling down the pecking order with Bournemouth. His profile is vital, as he has the ability to unlock tight defences and provide the spark needed to turn draws into wins, and that is something that is invaluable to promotion-chasing sides. Whether on loan or permanently, a move for Brooks could be the missing piece for several sides looking to add quality and creativity to their ranks.

A loan with an option to buy would probably be the most sensible decision for all involved, but it is certainly one worth considering for Leeds. Brooks’ dynamic skill-set has been crucial for Championship teams in the past, where his creative spark consistently influences games for the club and his national side, Wales. A move to West Yorkshire could revive a stalling career as well.

Farke and Leeds' answer to the creativity issue for now

Leeds faced a second squad exodus in as many summers but did manage to save face by bringing in a couple of forwards in Ramazani and Manor Solomon in the closing stages of the window. They have players who will interpret the role as an attacking midfielder differently to one another, given their respective skill-sets and abilities as footballers.

Brenden Aaronson is also in the mix as a returning player from loan, giving Leeds multiple options in attack again this year, despite losing Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. The aforementioned duo of Solomon and Ramazani are hugely exciting signings for the Championship, but Rutter glued everything together in Leeds' attack last season.

It isn't abundantly clear who will step up to be him, even if Gnonto has been the go-to man for moments of inspiration this term so far. Leeds have also been frustrated at Solomon's lack of regular game time, and it isn't clear whether he will be able to get up to full fitness at any stage after multiple years of injury woes hampering him.

Leeds United - 2024/25 attacking depth Player Name Position(s) Willy Gnonto LW, RW, AM, CF Joel Piroe CF, AM Brenden Aaronson AM, LW, RW, CM Largie Ramazani LW, RW, AM Mateo Joseph CF, LW Patrick Bamford CF Joe Gelhardt RW, AM, CF Manor Solomon LW, RW Dan James RW, LW, CF Joe Rothwell CM, AM

Whether Solomon remains on loan from Spurs and plays more regularly or not, Leeds need an extra forward who can play centrally. Aaronson has taken the lion's share of minutes in that position so far in the Championship. The USMNT international is more of a ball-carrier or dribbler, though.

In spite of fair investment elsewhere, Leeds still lack that out-and-out No.10 with a line-breaking creative passing ability to restructure the attacking unit. They may have creativity from the likes of Solomon, Ramazani, Aaronson, and Willy Gnonto, but perhaps not to the same level as Brooks.

The Welsh winger is both creative and left-footed. Leeds have very few left-footed wide attackers or attacking midfielders, despite an abundance of centre-forwards who are naturally left-sided. In the short-term, at the very least to begin with, it is a deal which suits all parties involved.

Leeds could have a devastating forward line for the level once again with one extra attacking piece, and all the creativity and different profiles available to find solutions which are capable of making a serious assault on the top of the Championship to push for the title.