Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an update regarding the fitness of Patrick Bamford, Max Wober and Manor Solomon ahead of the Whites' trip to Sheffield United on Monday night.

The eyes of the Championship will be on Bramall Lane on Monday, as league leaders Leeds travel to face second-place Sheffield United and have a huge opportunity to open a five-point lead at the second tier summit.

The Blades have a major chance of their own too, though, as victory for Chris Wilder's side would see them leapfrog Daniel Farke's men and move to first place with just 12 games remaining.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Bamford and Wober have not featured for the Whites since New Year's Day and 4th January respectively, amid injury issues, albeit the latter was named as an unused substitute as recently as 5th February.

The Leeds boss revealed during Friday afternoon's press conference: "Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are out and not available.

"Manor Solomon had (a) nasty kick and hasn't joined us in training the last couple of days, but we hope he can return to team training tomorrow (Saturday) or Sunday.

"It will be a tight race with him and if he doesn't train he won't be travelling with us."

Leeds fans will hope Solomon is fit for Sheffield United clash

The Elland Road faithful will be sad to hear that striker Bamford and defender Wober will remain on the sidelines for now, but it would be fair to say that this particular duo have not played a major role in their side's promotion push so far this term.

Bamford has made 10 Championship appearances this season, but has not been named in Farke's starting 11 in the second tier since last campaign.

Meanwhile, Wober has been able to make just six league outings for the Whites since returning from last term's loan spell with German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

On the otherhand, Solomon has been a key figure for Farke and co this term, and has notched a strong return of seven goals and seven assists in 26 Championship appearances.

Manor Solomon 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 26 Starts 17 Goals 7 Assists 7

The man on loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur has been in particularly good form of late too, and scored a goal as well as creating an assist during an emphatic 4-0 win over Watford earlier this month.

In fact, Solomon now has four goal contributions in his last four second-tier games, after scoring during a 7-0 hammering over Cardiff City and making an assist against Coventry City.

He is one of the Whites' main dangermen right now, so supporters will be hoping that he is available to play against the Blades in a game which could even decide who lifts the Championship title come May.