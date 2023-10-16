Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will have the final say on whether contracts are offered to Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, and Stuart Dallas.

All three players have been long-serving figures at Elland Road, making over 250 appearances each for the club.

However, they are out of contract at the end of this season, with a decision over new deals seemingly set to fall to Farke.

It seems as though Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will have a big say on the futures of some of his first-team squad.

That's after The Athletic's Phil Hay reported that Farke will have the final say on whether new contracts are handed to the experienced trio of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.

What are Dallas, Cooper and Ayling's current situations at Leeds?

All three of these defensive options are long serving players for the Elland Road club, and have racked up plenty of appearances in Leeds colours.

Club captain Cooper joined from Chesterfield in the summer of 2016, and has since gone on to make 270 appearances in all competitions for the Whites.

Ayling meanwhile, has made a total of 263 appearances for the club, having joined from Bristol City in 2016.

For his part, Dallas has featured 266 times for Leeds after his move from Brentford back in the summer of 2015.

While both Ayling and Cooper have remained consistent futures for Leeds in recent times, Dallas has ot made an appearance for the club since suffering a serious knee injury back in April 2022.

As things stand, all three players will see their contracts with the club expire at the end of this season.

Now it seems as though the decision over whether any or all of those three players are offered new deals with the club, will be made by one man alone.

According to this latest update, it is first-team boss Farke, who will be given the final say over whether of not Ayling, Cooper and Dallas see their stays with the club extended.

That is something that looks set to a number of factors into consideration, perhaps not least including the division they are playing in next season.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds have made a reasonably bright start to life back in the Championship.

Under Farke, the Whites have picked up 19 points from 11 league games since the start of the campaign.

As a result, they currently sit fifth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds are se to return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Carrow Road to face Farke's former club, Norwich City.

Should Leeds hand new contracts to Ayling, Cooper and Dallas?

It is a tough call that Leeds, and it seems Farke in particular, will have to make when it comes to the future of these three players.

On the one hand, both have been very good servants to Leeds over the years, which arguably deserves to be recognised, and their experience could also be useful to the squad.

However, all three are now well into their thirties, meaning they are approaching the later stages of their careers, so there may be questions about whether they need to move on to a new crop of options who offer more of a long term prospect.

Indeed, it may even be argued that Leeds were too loyal to their long serving players the last time they were in the Premier League, something they may want to avoid again, particularly if they do win promotion this season.