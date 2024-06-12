This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson is set to be handed an opportunity to impress manager Daniel Farke this summer, as the Whites boss looks to piece together his squad for the new season.

The USA international has returned to Elland Road following the conclusion of his loan spell with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, having joined Leeds the season prior from RB Salzburg for €29 million.

It was merely weeks ago that a report from Berliner Kurier emerged, which stated that Farke was looking to sell the 23-year-old midfielder this summer, as it appeared that the German did not have a place in the squad for the attacking midfielder.

That decision now appears to have been reversed, as Leeds tussle with the need to sell enough players to comply with financial laws, whilst ensuring the keep a strong enough squad to have another attempt at Premier League promotion next season.

Leeds fan pundit thinks Aaronson could be what they need

Football League World's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that although bringing Aaronson back into the fold may not sit well with some supporters, the American could be the exact type of player that Farke needs in his squad.

"It's definitely justified for a lot of fans to be angry at reintegrating Aaronson, and potentially others from that loan group, given the circumstances about how they left," Kris told FLW.

"When we got relegated, he and others thought that they were above playing in the Championship, and that was quite insulting to us given how they'd performed to bring us to relegation.

"That obviously backfired quite dramatically when he went to Germany with Union Berlin and struggled, a lot.

"However, looking at purely the playing perspective and next season with Aaronson, I do think that he has a lot to offer for us in the Championship, given the quite significant drop in standards from top-flight football in Germany and in the Premier League to the Championship.

"We've seen the likes of Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Pascal Struijk and others, go from struggling for consistency in the Premier League to being arguably the best player in their position in the Championship.

"The same could be reasonably expected of Aaronson. We need a number 10, and we need one that can press well, and we have that without a doubt in Aaronson, it's guaranteed really.

"Even if there are improvements to be made with his output, he is a profile that we do need in our team."

Brenden Aaronson could be like new signing for Leeds

Aaronson's departure may well have left a bitter taste in some Leeds fans' mouths, after all, it's never nice to see players jump ship after a highly disappointing season, but that's football.

However, in a summer of relative uncertainty at Elland Road, what can be predicted is that should the former Salzburg midfielder return to West Yorkshire with the right attitude and a willingness to play for the club, he could shine in the second tier.

After all, there aren't many clubs in the Championship that can say they have a player on their books who's recently played Champions League football, and played a full season in the Bundesliga last term.

Brenden Aaronson career stats (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Union Berlin 38 2 2 Leeds United 42 1 3 Salzburg 66 13 13 Philadelphia Union 57 7 6

So, despite his time in Germany not being as fruitful as he nor Union Berlin would've hoped, the 23-year-old will no doubt have taken a lot from the experience, and should come back a better player because of having that opportunity.

He's a high-energy player, whose attributes could suit the nature of the Championship very well. His 34 successful dribbles placed him in the top 83 percentile of Bundesliga players last season, meaning only 17% of German top-flight players in his position scored better than that - per FotMob.

Therefore, if Leeds do lose someone like Rutter this summer, Aaronson could be a tailor-made replacement for Farke, as he could slot in behind the striker, and potentially become an instrumental figure in the side next season - it could even see Georginio Rutter move out wide where he could be more effective.

As such, Leeds fans should give Aaronson the opportunity to win back those who may resent his return, and if they do, there's every chance they could be highly rewarded.