Highlights Daniel Farke played a key role in keeping Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, and Illan Meslier at Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Meslier has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Farke, while Struijk has been a consistent performer in defense.

Summerville has contributed goals and assists and provides an important attacking option for Leeds in their promotion bid.

Daniel Farke played a key role in the decision surrounding the futures of three key Leeds United players in the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the German was unwilling to see the sales sanctioned of Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Illan Meslier.

All three had been linked with moves away from Elland Road during the course of the summer market, but all three remained with the Championship side.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear revealed following the closure of the window that the club received big-money offers for both Struijk and Meslier.

This includes deals worth more than €10 and €20 million (£8.6 and £17.3 million) respectively.

Should Leeds United have cashed in on summer interest?

Meslier has been a regular performer in the side despite Karl Darlow arriving in the summer from Newcastle United.

The 32-year-old was seen as potential competition for the Frenchman, but Meslier has been Farke’s first choice between the sticks in the Championship, starting all 11 games so far.

While he has performed well for Leeds, who have the joint-second best defensive record in the second tier, Darlow does provide a strong alternative off the bench.

It was reported in September that the Yorkshire outfit are still considering selling the player in January, meaning his future is still uncertain at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Struijk has also been a consistent presence in the side, starting each Championship game so far this campaign.

The defender has proven a key player under Farke, making it obvious why he was so keen to keep hold of the Dutchman.

Only Ethan Ampadu has played as frequently in the league as Struijk and Meslier, with the pair being an important part of the Leeds squad in their pursuit of Premier League promotion.

Summerville has also been an important part of the team, featuring eight times in the league.

The forward was linked with a move away from Elland Road in the summer, with Everton and former side Feyenoord reportedly interested in the 21-year-old.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently fifth in the Championship table going into the October international break.

The Whites are aiming to earn promotion straight back to the top flight at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last May.

Farke’s side is nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, with leaders Leicester 11 ahead.

Victory over Bristol City last weekend moved the team into the play-off places.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Farke’s former side Norwich City on 21 October.

Can Meslier, Summerville and Struijk help Leeds gain promotion this season?

Struijk has been a consistent performer for Farke, playing well in the heart of the team’s defence.

Leeds have improved defensively in recent weeks, proving difficult to break down.

Meslier has performed well when called upon, keeping Darlow at bay in the competition to be Farke’s first choice goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Summerville has contributed two goals and two assists, and provides the team with an exciting attacking option that will prove quite useful in their bid for promotion this year.