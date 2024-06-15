Highlights Leeds may target Skipp for midfield but depth in key positions is urgent.

Leeds United are taking an interest in reuniting Daniel Farke with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp, according to a report from The Athletic.

Unfortunately for the Whites, their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking has probably changed the calibre of players they will be able to recruit this summer, but they could still bring some talented players to the club.

It has also cast the futures of many players at the club into doubt, especially as so many of the squad are younger players with the ability to play at a higher level as they continue to develop. Even without these potential sales, though, it's clear that more signings will be required, with their former loanees heading back to their respective loan clubs as well.

Oliver Skipp is a Leeds target

Skipp could be someone that the Whites pursue if they lose one of their midfielders in the coming months, and that's partly due to the 23-year-old not playing regularly for Spurs. However, with his contract not expiring until 2027, a loan deal could make sense for all parties.

There are a number of reasons why Skipp may be a target as well, with Farke a manager he knows well during Norwich City's title win in 2021. The fact that the German already knows him inside out, and that Skipp would understand his role instantly, could see him thrive at the base of midfield at Elland Road.

As it stands, Leeds have more depth in central midfield than in any other position. However, they could quickly find themselves short in midfield options once again this summer. Glen Kamara should remain at the club, and there is optimism that he could remain along with Ethan Ampadu.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev leave. The former has plenty of top-flight interest following his breakthrough season at the age of just 17 and 18. He may have played at full-back for much of the season, but he's a useful midfield option to have and it would be a shame for the Whites if they lost him.

He is also in need of development in his best role, back in the centre of the park. Gruev, meanwhile, is thought to be attracting interest from the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund and he may leave Elland Road after just one season in West Yorkshire.

Failure to go up was always going to have ramifications, and chairman Paraag Marathe has already conceded that sales are necessary to ensure the club comply with PSR rules moving forward. The Athletic are reporting that any move for Skipp would be contingent on a departure, and perhaps Gray is the most likely in a financial-sense.

The 18-year-old is arguably the most prized asset at Elland Road, having enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough year despite his age. Gray shone at right-back and in midfield for Farke, impressing with his energy, intensity, maturity, and quality on the ball.

The issue with Oliver Skipp

In a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Leeds are not looking to sell Gray, and, crucially, he wants to stay. The update adds that the interest in Skipp is genuine, providing he is allowed to leave Spurs.

However, one of Leeds' biggest issues last season was regarding the number of goals scored from midfielders. There were just three goals scored between Leeds' pivot players in Ampadu, Gray, Kamara, and Gruev across all competitions. A player who is capable of playing deeper but with good distance shooting and ball-striking to spread the goals around the team further is required if one of them were to leave.

Leeds United midfielders compared - per BBC Sport Player Appearances Goals Assists Ethan Ampadu 54 2 2 Archie Gray 52 0 2 Glen Kamara 42 0 4 Ilia Gruev 35 1 1

Leeds scored 98 goals in all competitions last season, with 74 of those coming from six players: Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe, Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, and Georginio Rutter. Gray has the potential to develop his box-crashing and finishing ability over the coming seasons to contribute more in that sense, but it is not a skill that either of the other three are renowned for. Skipp has the same problem, having notched just twice in his professional career to date.

Despite his familiarity with Farke and his obvious upside in possession and in ball retention terms, Skipp lacks the powerful shooting from distance that Leeds need from one of their midfielders next year, so he makes little sense in that respect from the recruitment team, especially with the number of goals they may lose from their attacking line through potential departures of Summerville and Gnonto.

Fundamentally, Skipp is a neat and tidy footballer, and one who's calmness and composure would evidently improve Leeds' ability to recycle and retain the ball. A playmaker of sorts is needed, but perhaps a deep-lying playmaker of Skipp's profile is not the most optimal option, and the club should be looking elsewhere for Gruev and Gray contingency plans.