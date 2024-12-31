Leeds United are considering making a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi, with Daniel Farke previously working with the defender during their time together in the Bundesliga.

The latest comes via GiveMeSport, who are reporting Leeds are targeting the defender, but are weighing up whether to sanction a move this January or to wait until the summer transfer window instead.

Leeds' central defensive options for 2024/25 see Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as the established starters. Together, they have been imperious thus far. The combination of aerial ability and distribution make them one of the division's outstanding pairs.

However, depth is an issue. Max Wöber offers high-quality cover but he has struggled with injuries, limiting his availability. Defensive midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Josuha Guilavogui are capable of filling in at centre-back, but it’s not their natural role, and Leeds risk losing impact in midfield when taking Ampadu out.

Young James Debayo is a promising prospect, but expecting him to play regular minutes for a promotion-chasing side is likely to be too soon for his development. Leeds have a reliable starting duo but are stretched thin in terms of quality cover, which could be problematic as the season progresses.

Leeds United transfer interest in Nico Elvedi emerges

GiveMeSport state that Elvedi is a player "firmly on Leeds' radar" currently, and that he has been made available for up to around £10 million. The 28-year-old has been a regular for Mönchengladbach for over nine years now, making over 300 appearances in that time.

This season, Marvin Friedrich and Ko Itakura have taken most of the game time at centre-back, restricting Elvedi to just nine appearances in all competitions. Farke worked with him during the 2022/23 campaign, and Leeds are seemingly in the market to unite them once more.

However, the report believes that Farke will face an uphill battle to convince him to leave for a fresh challenge from from Bundesliga outfit ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline. That said, Leeds are interested in adding players in January beyond just a central defender.

Ben Jacobs is reporting that Leeds could make a triple signing in the winter window as they are in the market for a versatile central defender who can be deployed at right-back. Farke is also looking into recruiting a left-back and an attacking midfielder to bolster his ranks for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds United need to get January transfer window right for promotion push

You would imagine that the nine or ten clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, such as Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley, and Sunderland, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional players required.

They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next month and will know the importance of getting the window nailed this time around. It could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign, with other teams around them not expected to sit still.

Elvedi has plenty of top-level experience and would add plenty of competition and quality if they landed him, but how likely is he to come to a side where the most settled and established part of the team is in the area he plays in? Rodon and Struijk are likely to start every game that they are fit for during the remainder of the season.