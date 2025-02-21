Daniel Farke has responded to speculation surrounding Leeds United and a potential takeover of Rangers.

It was reported by the Daily Record earlier this week that the Whites’ owners, 49ers Enterprises, are looking to purchase the Scottish giants.

It remains to be seen whether a deal will come to fruition, with Sky Sports claiming that chairman Paraag Marathe is involved in the discussions.

A takeover of Rangers could have a huge impact at Elland Road, bringing Leeds into the world of multi-club ownership in a big way.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Sheffield United, Farke has dismissed any interest in talking about the rumours involving Rangers.

He claimed that there is no point in giving it any consideration, as it is just a distraction to the greater task at hand of competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“I don’t have one per cent of energy to waste on speculation or anything else,” said Farke, via Isaac Johnson on X.

“It doesn’t distract us what happens at other clubs.

“We want to create something special here and all our energy goes to that.”

Farke’s side will be in action against second place Sheffield United on Monday night at Bramall Lane, where a win can move them five points clear at the top of the table.

Leeds United recent form

Leeds United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sunderland (H) 2-1 win Watford (A) 4-0 win Coventry City (A) 2-0 win Cardiff City (H) 7-0 win Burnley (A) 0-0

Leeds have moved into a strong position in the Championship following their late 2-1 win over Sunderland last Monday night.

A stoppage time winner from Pascal Struijk ensured the gap between the Whites and their fourth place opposition is now 10 points, with Burnley in third and eight behind.

A return to the Premier League at the second attempt would also mean Farke earning a third promotion to the top flight in his career in English football.

Victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane would give Leeds their fifth win in a row in the league.

Rangers situation is not Farke’s concern just yet

Farke’s focus has to be all on getting the best out of his team for the final few months of the Championship season.

The developments surrounding Rangers is a distraction, but it’s one he can avoid thinking about for the time being because he is uninvolved in these issues behind the scenes.

The structure at Leeds means that the business side of things is out of his hands, which is for the best.

However, if a takeover does come to fruition then he will have to start giving it proper consideration as it could have an impact on his team in the long run.