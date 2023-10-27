Highlights Leeds United's defeat to Stoke City was avoidable and marked the end of their three-match win streak.

You cannot win every game in the Championship across a 46-game season.

However, Leeds United will surely be disappointed to have come away from the Bet 365 Stadium in midweek having been defeated.

Not only does the defeat put an end to a three-match win streak for the Whites, it was one that was very avoidable.

Leeds had a brilliant chance to take the lead deep into the second half, for example.

It was in the 73rd minute when Georginio Rutter threaded a nice through ball to Patrick Bamford, who cleverly let the ball run across his body, luring Stoke City midfielder Ben Pearson into a clumsy challenge.

Immediately, Bamford gets up, and appeared to gesture to his teammates that he would be the one to take the spot kick.

As Leeds boss Daniel Farke nervously watches on, Bamford steps up and skies the spot kick, showing zero conviction with his strike whatsoever.

Just minutes later, a Stoke City set-piece found its way into the back of the net, and that was that for the match.

Arguably, things should not have been allowed to transpire as they did, though, and Farke should have stepped in.

What is Patrick Bamford's penalty record at Leeds United?

That is because at Leeds United, and indeed throughout his career, Patrick Bamford has a hit-and-miss record from the penalty spot.

Patrick Bamford's penalty record for Leeds United, as per FBREF Season Opponent Penalty outcome Final Leeds result 2018/19 Bolton Goal 2-1 Win 2018/19 Millwall No Goal 3-2 Win 2019/20 Blackburn Goal 2-1 Win 2019/20 CardIff Goal 3-3 Draw 2019/20 QPR No Goal 1-0 Loss 2020/21 Burnley Goal 1-0 Win 2020/21 West Brom Goal 3-1 Win 2022/23 Arsenal No Goal 1-0 Loss 2022/23 Newcastle No Goal 2-2 Draw 2023/24 Stoke City No Goal 1-0 Loss *Statistics correct as of 27/10/23

Indeed, Bamford has taken ten spot kicks for the Whites, according to FBRef, scoring five and missing five.

This, of course, gives him a penalty conversion rate of just 50%.

As you can see from above, too, unfortunately for Bamford, most of the time he has missed, it has gone on to be dropped points for his side.

This was really highlighted during his penalty miss versus Newcastle United last season when Bamford's effort from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Nick Pope - his second miss of the season after scuffing wide against Arsenal at a time Jesse Marsch was becoming desperate for points.

Leeds went on to earn a point in a 2-2 draw, and Bamford's miss arguably made it dropped points at a time the club were desperate for them amidst their relegation battle under Sam Allardyce.

As a result, shockingly, Bamford received threats and abuse on social media and in person.

Leeds United were forced to condemn the abuse with a club statement which read, via The Mirror: "Leeds Utd condemn social media death threats towards Patrick Bamford and family.

"Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

"Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support."

Farke should have learned from error made by Marsch and Allardyce

Given the huge fallout of what happened the last time that he missed from the spot-kick, then, it really would have been wise for Daniel Farke to have elected somebody else to take the penalty versus Stoke on Tuesday night.

Even though it transpired that Joel Piroe is the club's designated taker, and he was off the field, Farke's second and even third choice should not have been Bamford.

However confident the striker was, can you just imagine yourself in his mind as he is placing the ball down on to the penalty spot, deciding where to go and waiting for the referee's whistle.

We obviously cannot speak to what was on Bamford's mind at the time, but if he didn't at least cast a thought back to that Newcastle miss, and the abuse that followed, it would make him a very stern and determined individual indeed.

Given how the penalty went, we dare say it may have crossed his mind.

Ultimately, Farke must and will learn from this lesson.

Indeed, next time, for the club's sake, but even more so Patrick Bamford's, the Whites' number nine should be protected from the spot kick, no matter how much he is keen to prove himself.