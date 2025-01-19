Daniel Farke wouldn’t be drawn on whether Leeds United will try to sign Emi Buendia after Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted the attacking midfielder could leave ahead of the deadline.

The Whites’ chief executive Angus Kinnear confirmed that Leeds made a move to sign Buendia in the summer, but Villa were reluctant to let the Argentinian international leave at the time.

However, their stance may have changed now, as Emery told reporters that there is a ‘possibility’ the 28-year-old could move on in the coming weeks as he looks to get more game time.

Daniel Farke on potential Leeds United pursuit for Emi Buendia

Whilst Emery wasn’t directly speaking about Leeds, those comments are sure to have been of interest to the Yorkshire club, who didn’t sign a number ten in the previous window.

Yet, speaking to journalist Beren Cross, Farke wouldn’t be drawn on whether a move for Buendia would be revisited.

“I never comment on players at other teams because I would not expect any other manager to comment on mine," Farke said.

"If a player is not in a white shirt, I do not speak. Speak about business when business is done. I think he spoke in general terms.”

Farke knows Buendia very well, as the playmaker starred under the German during his time at Norwich City, which included winning the Championship title twice - with Buendia the standout figure at Carrow Road in those promotions.

Emi Buendia could improve Leeds United tenfold

Leeds are top of the Championship, having scored more goals than anyone in the league, and they’ve also created more big chances than any team.

So, it’s not like they’re in a desperate position, with Farke having a quality squad at his disposal, but it’s hard to argue that Buendia wouldn’t make the team better.

He has proven himself as a class act in the Championship, and he knows Farke, so it seems like a no-brainer if they could sort a move for the player.

Brenden Aaronson has done well for Leeds this season, and his work-rate is important with the way Leeds press, but Buendia would bring an extra dimension in the final third with his technical ability.

Despite their excellent form, Leeds’ rivals are strengthening this month, so they need to be ready to act if an opportunity arises to improve this team.

Championship Table (as of 19/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 27 32 56 2 Sheffield United 27 21 55 3 Burnley 27 22 53 4 Sunderland 27 17 51

This could be one to monitor, as Emery seems willing to let Buendia depart, and it would be a coup for Leeds if he arrived at Elland Road.

Farke’s men are back in action on Wednesday when they host Norwich.