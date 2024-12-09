Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted it was nice to receive praise from Chris Wilder, but he insists his team won’t be complacent in the promotion race.

Even though Sheffield United currently sit top of the Championship, Wilder told reporters after the draw at West Brom that the Whites are ‘miles ahead’ of the Blades.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 19 16 39 2 Leeds United 19 20 38 3 Burnley 19 17 37 4 Sunderland 19 14 36 5 Middlesbrough 19 11 31 6 Blackburn Rovers 18 5 31

As well as the Yorkshire duo, Burnley are firmly in the mix as we approach the busy festive period, along with Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke insists Leeds won’t get complacency

Given how tight it is at the top, the fact that Wilder has identified Leeds as the major threat shows how much he thinks of Farke’s side.

And, speaking to Leeds Live, Farke discussed Wilder’s praise, as he admitted they are in a good position, but he was keen to highlight how Leeds have struggled in the top-flight recently.

“Many other managers have said nice things about us (in the last few weeks) and we take it as a compliment. We are in a really good league position.

“We are delivering really good performances. We are miles off being labelled a Premier League side, there is no doubt about this. Two years ago we were hopeless on Premier League level. Then in the summer we lost our best players. Everyone was fearing the worst. It was more or less the same this past summer. I wouldn’t say we’re miles ahead of Burnley or Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League last season.

“There is no room for complacency. We are not good enough to cruise through easily.”

Leeds United will fancy their chances in promotion tussle

This is just Wilder’s way of taking pressure of his players, as the table doesn’t lie, and the Blades have been the best team in the league so far this season - and it’s also worth remembering they have had a two-point deduction.

But, you can understand why Wilder is choosing to praise Leeds, as they battered Sheffield United at Elland Road, and the metrics suggest Leeds are a top side.

So, Farke and the players will take it all on board, but they know that words count for nothing.

The challenge for Leeds is to maintain the performance levels they’ve shown, and they will hope that the results will continue to follow.

Related "Leeds are miles ahead" - Chris Wilder drops honest claim ahead of Sheffield United clash Wilder believes the Whites are a superior force to his team at this point, despite the fact the Blades are at the top of the table..

Ultimately, there’s four or five teams in the hunt for automatic promotion, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting and memorable campaign.

Leeds are back in action on Tuesday against Middlesbrough, in what will be a test of their promotion credentials, as Boro look to close the gap on the top two.