Highlights Simms and Wright's goals secure a crucial 2-1 win for Coventry over Leeds, ending Whites' 15-game unbeaten run.

Farke highlights Bamford's crucial miss and tough game against Coventry, calling for improved finishing and foot choice.

Farke emphasizes the need for calm focus despite dropping out of promotion places in the Championship, urging improvement.

Coventry City ended Leeds United's 15-game unbeaten league run in the Championship with a 2-1 win at the CBS Arena.

Ellis Simms notched his 18th goal of the season early on from a set-piece before Haji Wright doubled the lead for MarkRobins' side four minutes into the second half.

Substitute Joel Piroe scored his 12th goal of the season late on for Leeds to give the visitors hope, but the Sky Blues held on for a crucial win, and inflicted a damaging defeat on the away side.

It could have been a much different game, though. Daniel Farke's side missed chances at 0-0 and 1-0, with Archie Gray denied early on as Leeds looked to start on the front foot.

After Simms opened the scoring, Leeds were then forced to weather the storm and managed to gain a foothold in the game as the first half went on, with Patrick Bamford guilty of missing a huge chance.

He was unable to find the finish after good work from Junior Firpo and Georginio Rutter down the left flank, which Leeds would come to regret after Wright extended the Sky Blues' advantage.

Leeds dropped out of the automatic promotion places and down to third, with Leicester City reclaiming top spot. The Whites were unable to capitalise on Ipswich Town's defeat to Norwich earlier in the day.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 40 43 88 2 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 3 Leeds United 41 43 86 4 Southampton 39 25 75

Daniel Farke reacts to Patrick Bamford's Coventry performance

Speaking post-match, Farke outlined some of the problems in the game and in attack in particular. He argued that Bamford's decisive miss should have been attempted with his right foot.

"Coventry are a good side. It was always a tricky game. We started well, had good scenes in or close to their box. From the statistics, it was a good away game. But we didn't win the decisive duels.

"If you give two goals away cheaply, it's tricky against a good side." Says it would have been "a good point on the road" if Piroe had buried that late chance - per Phil Hay.

Farke added that Bamford's importance to the Leeds team has been crucial out of possession, but despite the striker also contributing to eight goals and two assists since the turn of the year, he struggled to impact the game with the ball this time around.

Related Leeds United: Phil Hay delivers Kalvin Phillips, Daniel Farke transfer assessment Phil Hay has outlined that Daniel Farke will have the final say on all transfers this summer, including any return to Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips

Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph

There have been calls from Leeds fans for Joseph to be handed more minutes, and potentially starts, after Bamford blanked in the last three fixtures.

It's poor misses in back-to-back games against Coventry and Hull for the 30-year-old, who will hope that a game against Sunderland on Tuesday night could turn his and Leeds' fortunes around.

However, Joseph's bright cameos from the bench will certainly give some food for thought for Farke, and games against teams like Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are perhaps a less pressurised environment than away to Coventry or Middlesbrough.

The Spaniard is more athletic and mobile than the experienced centre-forward, and has shown plenty of quality off the bench in the box, or during that game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It will be intriguing to see Farke's decision on his starting striker from here.