Daniel Farke has confirmed that Ethan Ampadu will return to action earlier than expected, with the Leeds United defender set to return to action this weekend.

The Welsh international suffered a knee injury in February, sparking concerns that surgery might be necessary - an outcome that would have ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Fortunately, Leeds' medical team determined that an alternative treatment approach was possible. The club opted for this course of action, with the expected recovery period understood to be around six weeks.

Farke gave the former Chelsea man a ‘50-50’ chance of playing again this season, but he has put this to bed and is set to return to action on Saturday afternoon when the Whites welcome Swansea City to Elland Road.

This timely boost comes at a crucial moment for both player and club, as Leeds push for promotion with just eight games remaining to secure their return to the top flight at the second attempt.

Ethan Ampadu return confirmed for Leeds

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke confirmed that Ampadu would be available for selection once again, having returned to training last week.

Ethan is back in team training since last Friday," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Pretty good in these terms. A bit more like one or two weeks earlier than was expected, so of course, a big boost.

"He normally returns back pretty quickly and takes his rehab work seriously. I spoke a lot about his value for us as a group and his value as a player."

The German head coach received another defensive boost, as Austrian international Max Wöber has also returned to team training, though it is understood he will need more time to regain full match fitness.

Ethan Ampadu's return timely for Leeds United

In the five games their captain has missed, Leeds have managed just two victories, allowing promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley to close the gap in the race for promotion.

The 24-year-old who is estimated to earn £40k-a-week at Leeds, not only provides assurance to the side but also offers Farke greater tactical flexibility, as he can be deployed either at the heart of defence or in central defensive midfield. Across his 18 starts this season, he has featured in both positions nine times each.

Ethan Ampadu's 24-25 Appearances 21 Starts 18 Starts in CDM 9 Starts in CB 9 Minutes 1,598

Ultimately, his return should restore confidence among his teammates, and while he may not be fit to start on Saturday, he will still provide leadership from the sidelines, just as he did in their 3-1 victory against the Blades last month.

Following Swansea, they face tough away trips to Luton Town and Middlesbrough, and securing all nine points from these fixtures would be a strong statement that they are back on track.