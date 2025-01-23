Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that defender Pascal Struijk could return to training within the next week, after being cleared of a serious injury problem.

The central defender last featured for the Whites during their 1-0 triumph over West Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town in the third round of the FA Cup, and sustained a hamstring injury in training prior to last Sunday's Championship win over Sheffield Wednesday.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Struijk's initial scan indicated that he could have been absent for either three weeks or three months, while fluid and swelling made it unclear whether a tendon was involved.

Leeds United: Daniel Farke provides positive Pascal Struijk injury news

After the 25-year-old was rescanned earlier this week, Farke revealed on Thursday, as per the Yorkshire Post: "Everyone came through our game (against Norwich City on Wednesday night) without any new problems.

"I hope all the players will be available on Monday.

"Overall, some good news. The re-scan (of Struijk) was very good, the tendon is not involved, so we can be a bit more progressive.

"He's already doing individual stuff outside. I hope to have him back in team training in a few days. Perhaps even already at some point in the next week.

"It looks good, not like he will be out for 10 weeks, so definitely some good news with Pascal."

Despite Struijk's positive injury update, Farke has confirmed that Leeds will not fall asleep in the final week and a half of the transfer window, with new signings lined up if they can improve his options.

The Whites boss told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Yes, of course, it's good news that the tendon is not involved.

"It would have meant (Struijk's) season was more or less over.

"Not relieved yet, I still have a little in my head what happened last season.

"I know a bit about his injury CV, and it doesn't mean we'll fall asleep until the end of the window.

"There are still a few positions where we could have a deeper look if there's someone to improve our squad, and it's exactly what we'll do.

"But with this diagnosis we're not in panic mode, so a bit calmer.

"We could think it's worth to see if there's someone out there to improve us."

Pascal Struijk will likely miss key Leeds clash with Burnley but back for February and beyond

While Farke has provided a positive update that the Dutch defender has not suffered a long-term setback, and will likely return to training over the course of the coming days, the 25-year-old appears set to miss out on the action when the West Yorkshire side travel to Lancashire for an all-important clash with Burnley on Monday evening.

Championship standings (23/01) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 28 34 59 2 Sheffield Utd 28 22 58 3 Burnley 28 27 56 4 Sunderland 28 18 54

As it stands, the Whites are top of the league following their 2-0 victory over Norwich on Wednesday night, while the Clarets sit third, and just three points behind Farke's men after hammering Plymouth Argyle 5-0.

As alluded to by the Whites boss, Struijk is an injury-prone player, who appears highly unlikely to be rushed back into the frame, meaning that Wales international Ethan Ampadu will likely feature at centre-half once more, as seen in recent clashes with both Wednesday and Norwich.