Highlights Daniel Farke is optimistic that Summerville and Gray will be fit for Leeds' first game back after the break.

Gray's performance with England U-21s suggests he will recover quickly from his injury.

Despite injuries and doubts, Leeds have a good chance against struggling Watford after the international break.

Daniel Farke is 'optimistic' about the potential for both Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray to be a part of the Leeds United team for their first few games after the international break.

With just eight games to go in the 2023/24 season for the Championship leaders, one of the many concerns that will be going through the mind of the German manager will be the availability of some of his top players. Leeds are lucky that they have a lot of depth in many positions, but there will always be that worry about late-season knocks.

In the club's final game before the current international break, against Neil Harris' Millwall, both the winger and the industrious teenager picked up knocks. Summerville was replaced by loanee Jaidon Anthony with over 15 minutes to go in the game because of a knock, and a blow to Gray's ankle didn't force him off, but Farke admitted after the game that there was bruising and that it was pretty painful for the midfielder turned full-back.

The game saw referee Stephen Martin hand out four first-half yellow cards, one of which was to the captain of Millwall - Jake Cooper - who could have seen a second yellow later in the game as a result of a build up of fouls, but he remained on the pitch. There were seven yellows handed out in total, four for the Lions, and three for Leeds.

Daniel Farke on the fitness of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray

The United boss is hopeful that the dazzling pair will be fit and ready for the club's first game back on Good Friday, against Watford, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post. Gray has been away from Elland Road over the international break as he was called up to England's under-21s for the first time. He came off the bench against Azerbaijan and scored on his debut, indicating that he was fit.

Farke's description of his injury, at the time, seemed to be pretty positive, and his appearance for the Three Lions backs that up.

"I think with Archie it's hopefully just a hit, at least that was the first assessment," said the 47-year-old, via the YEP. "It's not like he rolled his ankle, it's a pretty, pretty painful hit with a bruise, but it seems that nothing is broken or there's damage anyhow - it seems it's just pretty, pretty painful."

He was a bit more apprehensive about the status of the winger, though. He said, via the Post: "With Cree [Summerville] I'm also carefully optimistic. We have to wait a little bit, it was also a hit. I hope it's just a bit overstretched, just a few days [out] and then he's back on the pitch."

Another doubt for Leeds after the break is Georginio Rutter, who had successful hernia surgery shortly after that win over Millwall.

Leeds have good opportunity v Watford

The old adage is that you want to be at home for the first game after an international break; it gives you a bit of comfort and more of a chance to get back into a rhythm. Unfortunately for the Whites, they will be heading down to Vicarage Road on Friday night to face Watford, but the Hornets aren't in good form.

They have not long sacked manager Valerien Ismael, and appointed Tom Cleverly as interim manager until the end of the season. Watford have only won three league games since the turn of the year, and they came against three relegation-battling sides: Queens Park Rangers, Rotherham United, and Birmingham City.

Leeds' promotion rivals are both away from home too. Leicester City are in the early kick-off spot at Ashton Gate as they face Bristol City, and Ipswich Town travel to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers in a 5:30pm kick-off. Leeds top the second tier because of their superior goal difference over Leicester, and are both the former Premier League sides, of last season, hold a one-point advantage over Kieran McKenna's side.