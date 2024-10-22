Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he wouldn't be happy if he was Patrick Bamford right now.

He made this admission to the Yorkshire Evening Post, with Bamford failing to win much game time so far this season.

The Whites currently have a few forward options at Elland Road, with former Swansea City man Joel Piroe able to be a real asset at this level and enjoying a fairly successful time at Elland Road thus far.

Joel Piroe's time at Leeds United (As of October 22nd, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 60 Goals 18 Assists 5

The Dutchman will only get better if he can continue to stay fit - and the same applies for Mateo Joseph.

Joseph, 21, is a young player who has proved his worth this season.

Registering two goals and three assists in all competitions this term, recently getting himself on the scoresheet against Sheffield United, the Spanish forward has made some valuable contributions in the final third and may become a regular starter at Elland Road sooner rather than later.

With Piroe and Joseph available as first-team options, Bamford hasn't had much of an opportunity to prove his worth during the 2024/25 campaign.

He was previously a key part of the Whites' plans, performing well in the Premier League and even appearing for England, but his game time between now and the end of the season could be limited.

His current contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, but an exit could potentially be on the horizon for the player if he doesn't manage to win more game time between now and the start of the January window, having made just five competitive appearances this season.

Daniel Farke makes Patrick Bamford admission

"I wouldn't be happy"

It has been claimed that Bamford is keen on an exit from Elland Road and that Leeds are open to offloading him.

Farke, however, can't speak highly enough of him. The Whites' boss told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Of course, I wouldn't be happy if Patrick would be happy with such a scenario, because he has too much quality. But that's just reality.

"So I'm not just here to please any player. It's more like I have to adapt to reality and if other players are delivering and also bring some good performances in, I have to take this also in order to make my decisions, who plays, who gets minutes.

"I can't complain about anything, even he came in five minutes [against the Blades], we were 2-0 up. And sometimes, for such an experienced player and also such a proud player, it could be also sometimes tricky to come in just for five minutes.

"But he didn't show he was annoyed. He came in and helped a lot in order to work, put a shift in, made sure that we were rock solid, so really professional."

Daniel Farke must be prepared for Patrick Bamford's potential exit in January

His Leeds career looks to be coming to an end

Bamford may not have much of a chance to put himself in the shop window ahead of January, considering his lack of game time.

With this in mind, he may not be the subject of many bids during the winter window.

However, the fact he's not playing may tempt clubs to put in a bid for him, knowing that Leeds may be open to accepting a fairly low offer.

Farke, therefore, needs to be prepared for his potential exit, and the recruitment team should start lining up some potential replacements.

Bringing in an experienced forward to replace him may be important, because that replacement could be a good influence on Joseph.