Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was reluctant to speak about the possibility of his team re-signing Tottenham Hotspur starlet Archie Gray in January.

Farke, speaking to Leeds Live, also admitted that he never expected Gray to make a huge impact at Spurs in the short term, despite his obvious talent.

Gray established himself as a key player for Leeds during the 2023/24 campaign, initially stepping up as a central midfield when the Whites weren't loaded with options in the middle of the park.

He then made the switch to right-back, something that was much-needed with Sam Byram required on the left at times, Cody Drameh leaving on loan during the 2023 summer window and Luke Ayling making the temporary switch to Middlesbrough earlier this year.

Connor Roberts may have come in on loan from Burnley as a temporary option on the right-hand side, but his game time was limited by Gray, who continued to be a regular starter under Farke throughout last term.

The teenager was living the dream as a Leeds academy graduate, who has a deep connection to the West Yorkshire side through his family too.

But after the Whites' 1-0 loss against Southampton in May, it seemed inevitable that there was going to be huge speculation about his future, with the club needing to balance the books after failing to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

He was sold to Tottenham in a deal reported to be around £30m, but he hasn't been able to win that much game time under Ange Postecoglou this term.

Archie Gray's appearance record for Tottenham Hotspur (2024/25) Competition Appearances Premier League 4 Europa League 3 EFL Cup 1 (Figures correct as of October 25th, 2024)

With this in mind, and Sevilla recently being linked with a move for him, that has increased speculation about his future in the English capital.

Daniel Farke asked whether Archie Gray could seal Leeds United return in January

With Gray not starting every week like he was at Leeds, he may be keen to secure a temporary exit from Spurs and play elsewhere.

But when asked whether the Whites could secure a January return for their former star, Farke didn't get drawn into the conversation.

He told Leeds Live: "I don’t speak about other players who are under contract at other clubs. I’m a bit reluctant to do any comments who are not under contract anymore.

"Our fingers are crossed for Archie and his whole career. If you want some recommendation, he already has my telephone number but I keep it pretty private what I recommend."

Farke also went on to explain why he isn't surprised that Gray hasn't been as involved at Spurs as he was at Elland Road.

"It’s always a challenge if you join a top eight Premier League club, top class players in positions, players who are signed for incredible money, all want to play," the Whites' boss continued.

"Archie was involved in pre-season and has been involved in several Europa League games.

"A squad of 30 players, only 11 can start a game. I didn’t expect an 18 year old player from the second tier to take the Premier League by storm.

"I think Archie has impressed how far I can judge it, in the beginning of the season. It’s not up to me to judge his performances, I also don’t want to take part in any speculations after he’s just left us. I don't think it would be classy to do it."

It seems unlikely that Leeds United will re-sign Archie Gray

Gray may not have started every game, but the fact he's made eight appearances for Spurs this season is promising.

For a player who's only 18 at this stage, that's an impressive achievement and he's clearly someone who's in Postecoglou's plans.

He may have to bide his time and wait for a starting opportunity, but he isn't in desperate need of a loan at this stage.

Gray needs to continue impressing in training, before potentially reassessing his future at the end of the campaign.

For now though, he shouldn't be considering a loan exit unless Spurs are willing to let him leave temporarily.