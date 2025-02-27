Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Ethan Ampadu could return to action within six weeks, although he hasn’t ruled out season-ending surgery for the skipper.

The 24-year-old has been a hugely influential figure in helping the Whites to the top of the Championship, but he was watching on as the team beat Sheffield United last time out due to a knee issue.

Championship Table (as of 27/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

The club had been waiting for further tests to discover the extent of the problem, and whilst it’s apparent that Ampadu will miss a chunk of games at least, Farke could have the defensive midfielder back for the run-in.

Ethan Ampadu injury latest

That’s after the German told reporter Beren Cross that they are hopeful he will respond well in the initial rehab period.

“A knee injury. Cartilage issue. Complicated. Surgery would have meant Ampadu out for the season. Decided to go conservative route. Good chance rehab will be successful, but still means he will be out for four to six weeks. After we found out there is a chance for the conservative route, he is much more optimistic and upbeat than he was after the initial injury.”

Farke would go on to add that surgery is still an option if the treatment doesn’t work, and that would end Ampadu’s campaign, as he gave the former Chelsea man a ‘50-50’ chance of playing again this season.

Ethan Ampadu is key to Leeds United’s promotion push

Obviously, Leeds will be hoping that Ampadu can play again this season, as he is a class act at this level, whether he is playing in central defence or in midfield.

That versatility is important to Farke, and he knows he can trust the player no matter what role he plays.

Yet, Ampadu will still contribute to Leeds’ promotion push even if he isn’t out on the pitch every week. We saw on Monday at Bramall Lane that he remained with the group, and he gave a passionate speech to his teammates in front of the away end after they came from behind to beat Sheffield United.

So, Ampadu’s leadership qualities will be an asset during the run-in, whether it’s as captain on the pitch or in the dressing room.

Pleasingly for Farke, the team showed that they could cope without their key man in that performance against the Blades.

With Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell, Leeds are stocked with options in the middle of the park, and whilst they don’t have the same depth in defence, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are a formidable partnership at this level.

Leeds are back in action this weekend when they welcome West Brom to The Hawthorns as they look to extend their lead at the top.