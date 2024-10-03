Leeds United sold Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville this summer, but Willy Gnonto appears as though he has taken on the mantle as the club's main man.

There's no doubt that Leeds relied on the now-departed duo for individual moments in games, with both players often proving to be a match-winner on numerous occasions.

They are both two of the Championship's best creators from 2023/24, and Leeds will be worse off without them after failing to recruit an established specialist in the playmaker role.

Leeds, with no natural number 10 added to their ranks, will have to find alternative solutions to their attacking problems, but it was Rutter who went from strength-to-strength under Daniel Farke in the Championship in a role that suited him far better than playing as a striker, even if it was not his most optimum usage out wide.

Despite failing to add a natural playmaker, the Whites have one of the strongest attacks in the league yet again. The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon, Dan James, and Largie Ramazani have all contributed to goals this season despite the Whites only playing eight league fixtures thus far.

But it is another mercurial talent within Leeds' ranks who has stepped up, particularly in recent displays.

Gnonto remained with the club in the summer, and he was already considered one of Leeds' best players prior to major summer exits, but can cement himself as their outstanding attacking player this season.

Daniel Farke should slot Willy Gnonto into the number 10 role for Sunderland clash

Shortly after the close of the window, the 20-year-old Italian international signed a new contract to tie him down until 2028, which may be a signal of intent to both Gnonto and the rest of the division for him to play a starring role this season.

Despite the additions of Ramazani and Solomon, there remains plenty of responsibility for Gnonto to step up and help to ensure Leeds have the required attacking firepower this season.

Without a central attacking midfielder, could that be his latest role in this team - even as soon as Friday night's clash with Sunderland?

Flashes of brilliance were seen last season, as his ability one-vs-one, flair, and dynamic with other forwards can be crucial in any game when one moment of inspiration can make you a match-winner.

He was initially signed as a winger, predominantly occupying the left; but with Summerville showing his best there last season, Gnonto had to settle for the right-wing more often than not.

He is arguably at his best when he can roam free and attack the box, and has shown signs of inverting more this season, having been utilised off both flanks already.

The Italian didn’t quite hit the same heights last year as Rutter or Summerville, but he still contributed eight goals and two assists from 36 regular league appearances in a role which was perhaps suboptimal for his talents, whilst he is a player with as much potential as the former pair as well.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (03/10/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 81 15 9 Italy 13 1 2 Italy U-21 9 5 3

Heading into the season, there were many speculating as to where he would be deployed.

Players with Gnonto's attacking arsenal, who can turn out of pressure quickly due to superior agility and balance, and that have the ability to create plenty of passing angles for their teammates, shouldn't be spending all of their time out on the sideline.

An argument could be made that you put him inside, with bodies around him, and watch the magic happen.

Even though he has penned a new contract since the close of the window, it's a near-certainty that it will be his last season with the club if they fail to gain promotion, such is his quality as a footballer.

Irrespective of his starting role, Gnonto has found pockets in plenty of attacking areas, making him an incredibly difficult player to pick and man-mark.

His role is extremely fluid, which highlights are greater responsibility given to him by Farke to be the club's main man, which he is clearly living up to presently.

But the lack of real standout number 10 this season for Leeds in Rutter's absence - even with Aaronson starting right now - could see Gnonto make the position his own, should Farke decide to start him in that role at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening.

Willy Gnonto's recent performances for Leeds United

The Italian's ceiling is so high and he should reach more of that potential this term.

Gnonto had an exceptional game at Carrow Road on Tuesday night and gave the Norwich City defence a real runaround.

He played with such dynamism and freedom to express himself, with the Italian often at the heart of most of the positive moments Leeds had from an attacking point of view.

The diminutive forward has yet to start a game as a central attacking midfielder, but his movement means that it matters not - Gnonto has the individual brilliance required to generate chances and was at the heart of everything good Leeds did.

He popped up centrally with an excellent turn and spin, and an equally perfect weight of pass for Ramazani's goal.

Just days prior, Gnonto won the Player of the Match award against Coventry City, with the same level of quality and same interpretation of his free role.

He assisted Joel Piroe's goal from a wide position, but his goal was an exceptional finish from a central area again.

On top of his goal against Portsmouth when inverting towards the box, three of Gnonto's four goal contributions have come from a central angle.

That level of quality highlights why he either needs to be deployed on the flank with the freedom to move as he pleases, or to be tried out as the central attacking midfielder and flanked by two of Ramazani, James, and Solomon.

It would not be shoehorning him into something he is uncomfortable with or incapable of, as Gnonto has played centrally in his career already, with FC Zürich deploying him in numerous attacking roles.

He predominantly operated as the second-striker in a front two in Switzerland before joining Leeds as a wide player.

They will need him to exert that X-Factor a bit more frequently this season, but having such exciting dribbling ability and ball-striking will be enough to settle tight games this season in the Championship, whilst his passing is already proving to be a bright spark which looks to break down low blocks at times as well.

That quick, intricate passing and the right weight of through-balls will also be something that creates moments and chances for Leeds this season, too.

In the last four or five games, Gnonto cannot be put on a leash, as he has showcased that he can really step things up for the Whites in an attacking sense, without always directly contributing to goals.

He was Leeds' best player in the defeat to Burnley, and ought to have been kept on the field of play for longer.

However, Norwich and Coventry finally reaped the richly deserved rewards in terms of output for Gnonto, and he is surely one of the most likely players to win the Championship Player of the Year award if he can maintain his recent levels for an entire campaign.