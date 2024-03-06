Highlights Daniel Farke must decide between Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu at centre-back, with Ilia Gruev potentially facing a future spell on the bench.

Ethan Ampadu should be moved to Leeds midfield.

Ampadu's presence in the midfield is crucial for Leeds to secure automatic promotion.

The Championship automatic promotion race is continuing to throw up some incredible moments - and Leeds United remain in the thick of the drama that is unfolding.

Ipswich Town's pulsating 3-2 win over Bristol City on Tuesday evening keeps the Tractor Boys in second place, two points ahead of Leeds United; and despite the Whites winning 10 of their previous 11 games in the second-tier, it will be an incredible straight shoot-out for a place in the Premier League.

Leeds will be needing every bit of help they can get to crawl over the line, and with Pascal Struijk returning from injury, it's likely that the Dutchman will come back into the fold at Elland Road - but Daniel Farke will need to make a brutal selection call as to who he will come in for.

Daniel Farke has to recall Pascal Struijk

Struijk is one of the few natural left-sided centre-backs that Leeds United possess beyond Liam Cooper. Charlie Cresswell and Joe Rodon are also in the ranks, albeit as right-footed options. With Rodon only being on loan at Elland Road and Cooper likely to leave at the end of the season, Struijk is undoubtedly the prized possession at the heart of Leeds’ defence and likely needs to be reintegrated sooner rather than later.

He’s been injured since the turn of the new year, however. Whilst his absence hasn’t been ideal, Leeds have won 10 of the 12 games with midfielder-come-defender Ethan Ampadu filling in for him in his place for the majority of that time.

With Ampadu making the move to centre-back, that has seen Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev come into the midfield in his place, and the 23-year-old has produced some strong performances in the engine room at Elland Road - and it could be extremely tough to displace the midfielder as he hasn’t done anything wrong, per se.

But with Ampadu being an exceptional option in the centre of the park, Farke needs to make a tough decision - and with Struijk being the on-pitch captain before his injury lay-off and a physical presence in both boxes, it’s very likely that Ampadu will return to the midfield role he excelled in, with the Dutchman reverting at the back and Gruev the victim despite his impressive form.

Ethan Ampadu should be moved into the Leeds midfield

Many were amazed with Leeds' capture of Ampadu in the summer. The Welshman had been touted as one of Chelsea's main prodigies after coming through the youth ranks at Cobham, but opportunities for youngsters are tough to come by with the club spending millions upon millions in the transfer windows of recent under Todd Boehly.

As a result, it's been loan spells away from Stamford Bridge to try and prove his worth and after just 12 appearances for the Blues, Ampadu decided to make the permanent switch to West Yorkshire in the summer.

Ethan Ampadu league stats by season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 - Sheffield United 29 0 0 2021/22 - Venezia 30 0 3 2022/23 - Spezia 34 1 1 2023/24 - Leeds United (as of March 6) 41 2 2

Ampadu has been an ever-present for the Whites all season in the league and following Struijk’s absence through injury, he’s been club captain for the past 10 games - showing his worth to Farke.

Offering incredible athleticism and quality in breaking the lines in midfield, he and Glen Kamara compliment each other immensely, and with his authority in the centre of the park, Leeds are a different outfit.

That’s no slight against Gruev’s talents, which lie with his passing and ability to keep play ticking over, but at the business end of the season and with Leeds needing to be at their best with 10 cup finals ahead, Ampadu will be needed in the centre of the park if the Whites are to have the best chance at finishing in the top two come the end of the season.

His and Struijk's physicality will be needed against the ball in tough games, whilst they both respectively offer a more balanced build-up play in possession. It might only be the fine margins in which reverting to that tactic benefits, but that's what it is going to take to win this race for automatic promotion. Farke needs that extra five percent from somewhere to see off Ipswich and Southampton.