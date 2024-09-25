Leeds United and Daniel Farke could receive a fresh mid-season boost from the 49ers, with Junior Firpo's contract situation representing a rather pressing call of duty at Elland Road.

The Whites endured their second squad exodus in as many summers after missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League at the hands of Southampton in May's showpiece Wembley final, leaving them powerless to prevent high-profile player departures.

Three of Leeds' finest operators in the 2023/24 Championship campaign departed for the top-flight in Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and homegrown prodigy Archie Gray, while many more left to join a myriad of domestic and continental clubs.

However, they did manage to retain the services of ex-Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, who has less than a year to run on his current contract with the club. It is not uncommon to see clubs cashing in on assets in such situations, though Leeds opted against doing so.

Now, then, Farke will hope to be handed a potential boost by Paaragh Marathe and co in the form of a fresh deal for Firpo.

Daniel Farke's verdict on Junior Firpo amid Leeds United contract situation

The German boss recently spoke about Firpo alongside Sam Byram, with the full-back pairing both set to see their deals expire next summer as things stand.

Firpo, who has now entered his fourth season as a Whites player, has started each of Leeds' opening six games in the Championship and put in a stellar display in their recent 2-0 victory at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Junior Firpo's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United as of September 25, via FotMob Appearances 6 Tackles won 9 Duels won 54 Interceptions 9 Touches in opposition box 22 Chances created 10

When quizzed on Firpo's contractual situation, Farke said: "If I'm honest, I haven't thought about this scenario so far because it was such a difficult summer and we had to speak about other things.

"There will be the time when we speak about the future.

"You also know how much I really rate Junior and Sam, how important they are for us. Also from their personality. When we speak about Junior, especially also the game against Burnley, after a long travel, he also played a really good game.

"I was pleased with this and he's growing more and more, also into a leader role. He improves, also, his defensive skills.

"This is also what I like because he's outstanding in this league in going forward, you all know this, but also to be able to improve further on his defending behaviour."

Leeds United must offer Junior Firpo a new contract

Leeds weathered the storm across the summer and dealt with the significant outgoings along with getting their house in order by bringing fresh faces into the club. But now that such activity has been completed, their focus needs to go towards tying Firpo down to a new deal in West Yorkshire.

According to reports, Leeds paid between £10-£15 million to acquire the Dominican Republic international from Barcelona in July 2021. Therefore, it would be a real blow to lose him for nothing, which remains a possibility until they arrange another contract.

Firpo is also a key performer who stands out in the Championship but is also good enough to remain in the side at the top-level, and Leeds are undoubtedly intent on achieving promotion at the second time of asking this season.

It does look as though Firpo will be given a new contract at some stage, though, and that would provide a real boost to Leeds heading into the remainder of the campaign.

He has proven himself to be a staple of the Leeds backline and has actually improved in the defensive area of his game, which is married with a productive output.

Direct and athletic, Firpo gives Leeds an extra advantage by carrying the ball out of defence, pushing up and overlapping and sending deliveries into the area. The 29-year-old is vital to what Farke is trying to achieve, and it will be hoped that the 49ers keep that in mind and hand him a fresh long-term contract.