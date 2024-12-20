Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that his side are under no pressure to sell key players during the January transfer window – easing fears about potential exits for key players such as Pascal Struijk and Willy Gnonto.

These comments, made to Leeds Live, will reassure the Whites' supporters ahead of this upcoming window after a string of summer exits and with recent speculation concerning Struijk and Gnonto.

Archie Gray was the first big-money departure of the previous window, sealing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, and Glen Kamara made the move to Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais not too long after.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter also made moves away from West Yorkshire, joining Premier League sides West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds didn't even want to sell Rutter, but with the Seagulls meeting the Whites' release clause, they were powerless to prevent the attacker from securing a switch to Amex Stadium.

It's fair to say that the 49ers did reinvest some of this money back into the first team - and they used a chunk of the funds received to balance the books as well - as they look to avoid potential breaches of financial rules.

Daniel Farke reveals Leeds United boost ahead of January

Money may have been spent on additions, with the Whites forking out on decent fees to recruit the likes of Joe Rodon and Largie Ramazani, but they are still in a good financial position at this stage.

This is according to head coach Farke, who told Leeds Live: "We raised more money than any club in Western Europe in the summer.

"There is a moment when you have to sell after spending or overspending in the years before. It's crucial for the long-term picture to do this, but it is not good for the short-term.

"We are a healthy club financially. No pressure to do anything."

Leeds United need to keep their squad together

After losing a number of key players in the summer, it's important that Leeds retain their other crucial first-teamers, especially with the club fighting for promotion.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 (Table correct as of December 20th, 2024)

Gnonto is someone they will be keen to keep hold of, knowing that he can make a real difference in the final third.

Struijk is another player who should be kept at all costs, considering how much of an asset he is defensively.

Retaining players should be the focus in January, but there are a few areas they may want to strengthen.

Their striker department and their centre-back may need to be looked at, as well as their left-back department, with Junior Firpo's future potentially uncertain.